CRT integral to meaningful health data

As someone who belongs to multiple minority populations, banning critical race theory (CRT) from schools and educational environments would be a terrible step back for our state. … CRT emphasizes how race is and has been a major factor in the social, economic and political history of nations. All students must have the opportunity to learn about these important historical facts.

Most of my educational focus is on population health, where we recognize the strength of socioeconomic status (SES) and related determinants of health. CRT educates us on how the health of minority communities is heavily affected by social and economic factors due to systemic challenges. Bans on CRT reinforce these challenges that we have been facing for too long by refusing to acknowledge them.

… I believe that within various controversial political settings, New Mexico has shown a strong will to protect its population and maintain an affirming legislative focus. We need to keep New Mexico as a haven for advancing racial justice. It is imperative to sustain our Native American as well as Black American histories our state and country hold. Not allowing CRT discussions, specifically here in New Mexico, would limit how this history is taught, and that would be tragic for future generations of New Mexicans.

In 2022 banning CRT was introduced to N.M. legislation as House Bill 91, sponsored by 11 Republican representatives. I don’t believe the representatives supporting HB 91 truly understand CRT and why it is so important in school settings. Critical race theory is a framework composed of concepts that examine the relationship between race/racism and institutions. Members who draft bans like HB 91 incorrectly believe CRT is about one race or sex being superior; it is not. CRT is not singling out a group of people as responsible or assuming one race is inherently racist. It is about educating students and populations about events, policies and tragedies that have shaped American society and contribute to the racial disadvantages or advantages we experience today.

CRT bans alter the understanding of historical events and diminish the impacts of these events. This educational tampering is harmful to all students, not just minority members. …

We must recognize this and chart a path of enlightenment rather than darkness.