George W. Bush the best global health chief

By Harshini Vallabhaneni / Student - UNM/COPH Population Health Biology Course — PH 201

… George W. Bush said, “When we confront suffering, when we save lives, we breathe hope into devastated populations, strengthen and stabilize society, and make our country and world safer.” And that’s just what he did. During his two terms in office, the president implemented numerous initiatives that propelled the United States to the forefront of global health and helped save millions of lives. …

In 2003, the president announced his first 5-year global health initiative, PEPFAR, to combat global HIV/AIDS. To this day, PEPFAR is the largest international health initiative in history with a cumulative 20-year allocation of over $100 billion. … The initiative has saved 25 million lives, enabled 5.5 million babies to be born HIV-free, tested 65 million people and provided care and support to over 7 million orphans and vulnerable children.

When PEPFAR was first announced, only 50,000 people in all of Sub-Saharan Africa were receiving antiretroviral treatment. Today, over 20 million have received treatment. Other G-8 nations saw the president’s leadership as inspiration and committed to participate alongside us. Together they committed to the treatment of 5 million more HIV/AIDS-infected persons, the prevention of 24 million new infections and care for 24 million more individuals.

However, President Bush was not finished with PEPFAR. In 2005 he launched the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) a global endeavor to reduce deaths caused by malaria by 50% in 15 designated African countries. Today, PMI has provided 79 million malaria treatments, 77 million rapid tests, 47 million bed nets and reduced malaria deaths by 60%.

In 2007, his administration launched a new health care project for Latin America and opened one of the first regional health care training centers in Panama for nurses, technicians and community health workers from six Central American countries. In 2008, the president announced another initiative to combat neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) globally. Today the initiative has treated more than 300 million individuals suffering from seven major tropical diseases.

Now that I’ve shared with you some of President Bush’s contributions towards global health initiatives, what is your opinion? Do you believe him to be the greatest global health president the world has seen? I sure do!

