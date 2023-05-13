 Monterey Bay FC at NM United: Players to watch and what's noteworthy - Albuquerque Journal

Monterey Bay FC at NM United: Players to watch and what’s noteworthy

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

MONTEREY BAY FC at NEW MEXICO UNITED

Saturday, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hugh Alexander Dixon

Monterey Bay (3-2-4): MBFC has featured the USL Championship’s most potent (and efficient) attack this season, leading the league with 17 goals scored and getting numerous players involved. Forward Hugh Alexander Dixon has been the poster boy thus far, with a USLC-best seven goals on just nine shots. The torrid start wasn’t good enough to earn Dixon USLC Player of the Month honors for April. That distinction went to teammate Christian Volesky, who has four goals, 10 shots and three assists. Then there’s former UNM Lobo Sam Gleadle, who’s racked up two goals, six shots and three assists. Dixon, Volesky and Gleadle have much in common. They share the club lead with six chances created apiece and all three scored in Monterey Bay’s 4-2 home win over New Mexico on April 8. Volesky, in fact, scored twice and assisted on Gleadle’s goal.

New Mexico (2-3-2): United continues to look for a complete, 90-minute effort, something it did not find in two appearances in Texas. NMU did not put any shots on net in the first halves of its 2-2 draw at Rio Grande Valley or Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Austin FC. United’s attack put things together in the second halves, with midfielder Justin Portillo and forward Josh Dolling creating opportunities in front and wings sending effective serves into the penalty area. Getting off to a faster start will be key against high-scoring Monterey Bay. Midfielder Sergio Rivas has been a bright spot, having already matched last season’s total with two goals scored. Rivas set up one of NMU’s best chances against Austin with a pinpoint pass to Santi Moar. United would love to see a breakthrough game from Moar, who has one goal on a team-high nine shots.

NOTEWORTHY: New Mexico United hasn’t had many opportunities to score at the turnstyle as Saturday’s match will be just its third home USLC date of 2023. NMU ranks a close second to Louisville City in average home attendance at 10,641. Louisville averages 10,660 per contest. Sacramento (9,652) and Indy Eleven (9,618) are the only other clubs averaging more than 8,000 per home match. New Mexico and Louisville ranked 1-2, respectively, in USLC home attendance last season.

 

 

