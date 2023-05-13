 Boxing: Guero Sanchez seeks his big break - Albuquerque Journal

Boxing: Guero Sanchez seeks his big break

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque boxer Jose Luis Sanchez has seen Rashad Shahid, his opponent for Saturday’s eight-round welterweight bout in Odessa, Texas, on film. He’s aware of Shahid’s perfect record (10-0) and his 70% knockout ratio.

His reaction?

Bring it on.

“It’s nothing I haven’t seen before,” Sanchez, far better known by his nickname, “Guero,” said on Friday from Odessa in a phone interview, of Shahid’s talents.

Of Shahid’s seven knockouts, he said, “I would have knocked out the guys he fought, too.”

For Sanchez (12-3-1, four KOs), Saturday’s fight is another chance to pull an upset like the one that launched his younger brother, Jason, onto another level. Jason Sanchez’s upset victory over Top Rank, Inc., contract fighter Jean Carlos Rivera in October 2018 earned him a Top Rank contract and, just eight months later, a world title shot.

Twice, looking for that breakthrough, Guero Sanchez fought highly touted Top Rank prospects — performing creditably but losing by unanimous decision to Xander Zayas and Jahi Tucker.

Those fights were televised or streamed nationally by ESPN. Saturday’s card in Odessa will be streamed on Showy TV, a far lesser known subscription/pay-per-view service.

Far fewer will see this fight, as opposed to the Zayas and Tucker bouts. Nor would a victory over Shahid, whose 10 previous opponents had a combined record of 42-54-5, have nearly the impact that an upset of a Tucker or a Zayas would have.

The trade-off, though is this: a shot at a North American Boxing Federation title.

The NABF is a subsidiary of the World Boxing Council. An NABF title belt, Sanchez hopes, will get the parent organization’s attention.

“If I get the win,” he said, “I’ll get the title and open the door to bigger and better fights.”

In terms of styles, Sanchez likes what he saw of Shahid’s previous bouts.

“I think his style is perfect for me because he stays there (in front of his opponent),” Sanchez said. “He’s not a runner, and that’s what I like. I feel like it’s gonna be a good fight because of his style.”

For the Sanchezes, boxing has always been a family affair. Guero’s brother Jason and his father, Pepe, will work his corner on Saturday. Jason’s wife and kids and Guero’s daughter also have made the trip.

Sanchez doesn’t intend to disappoint them.

“I just fought in February (a victory by majority decision over Reggie Harris Jr.,” he said, “and I stayed ready and I kept training. Whenever I get back-to-back fights, I’m better.

“… I feel good, feel strong. I’m ready to go.”

