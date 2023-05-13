 Creative freedom in education: Decorated mortar boards stand out during UNM's Commencement ceremony - Albuquerque Journal

Creative freedom in education: Decorated mortar boards stand out during UNM’s Commencement ceremony

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Decorated mortar boards dotted the sea of black and red graduation caps at the University of New Mexico’s spring commencement ceremony Saturday at University Arena.

Graduates expressed their creativity in the decorations as well as using the mortar boards as a place for inspirational quotes, references to their degree, mini ofrendas for loved ones, or images of pop culture characters — such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Jim from “The Office” and Chihiro and Haku from “Spirited Away” — and Lobo pictures to show their school spirit.

About 2,940 students are projected to receive degrees from UNM’s Albuquerque and extended university campuses, according to the institution. An official count will be determined following commencement.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Creative freedom in education: Decorated mortar boards stand out during UNM’s Commencement ceremony

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
They were promised help getting sober and a fresh ...
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI is investigating a number ... The FBI is investigating a number of group homes for health care fraud.
2
United gets two goals -- and three points -- ...
Featured Sports
Payback was not easy to come ... Payback was not easy to come by for New Mexico United on Saturday night. In the end it tasted that much sweeter. United played ...
3
Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe ...
ABQnews Seeker
Joe A. Garcia, a well-known Native ... Joe A. Garcia, a well-known Native American leader from New Mexico and advocate for tribal sovereignty, has died at 70, his family confirmed Saturday. ...
4
New Energy Economy accuses regulators of ‘bias’ in Avangrid-PNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
PRC, other parties, reject allegations of ... PRC, other parties, reject allegations of illegal ex-parte communications
5
Lawyer claims New Energy Economy defamed Avangrid
ABQnews Seeker
High-profile attorney demands retraction High-profile attorney demands retraction
6
Using 'struggles as a motivation': Atrisco Heritage senior to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Asianna Benalli's road to graduation hasn't ... Asianna Benalli's road to graduation hasn't been easy. But for her, that's just been fuel for the fire.
7
New Mexico regulators grilled over oilfield spills, lack of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmentalists who had praised the approval ... Environmentalists who had praised the approval of rules adopted by New Mexico nearly two years ago to crack down on oilfield spills have alleged ...
8
Hospitality business maven and tireless volunteer served up her ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dixie Burch, who died in April, ... Dixie Burch, who died in April, blossomed into a catering and events-organizing career that made her a star in New Mexico's hospitality industry.
9
Man charged in fatal shooting of teen in 2021 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police arrested a young man accused ... Police arrested a young man accused of gunning down a 17-year-old boy in Uptown Albuquerque in 2021.
10
Why these New Mexico families are looking forward to ...
ABQnews Seeker
On Friday, 10 children were adopted ... On Friday, 10 children were adopted at Spring Adoption Day at the Children's Court Division of the 2nd Judicial District Court of New Mexico. ...