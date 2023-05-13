Creative freedom in education: Decorated mortar boards stand out during UNM’s Commencement ceremony

A UNM Lobo and 23 added to a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) A graduate takes a selfie at UNM's commencement ceremony Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Now go and don't look back" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at University Arena.(Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "I'm there" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Gracias a Dios mi angel en el cielo y a mis padres que llegaron sin nada y me lo dieron todo" written on a mortar board at UNM's spring commencement ceremony. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Decorated mortar boards perch on graduates' heads at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "God is within her. She will not fall" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Decorated mortar boards adorn graduates' heads at the University of New Mexico's spring commencement ceremony at The Pit. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Decorated mortar boards on the heads of graduates at the UNM commencement ceremony. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Here's looking at you, graduates. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Through it all she mastered it" appears on one mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 spring commencement ceremony. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Life is good" written on a mortar boardat the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Decorated mortar boards perch on graduates' heads at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "BA Sociology" written on a mortar boardat the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Success r/t nursing school AEB BSN" written on a mortar boardat the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Breaking news, I am graduating" written on a mortar boardat the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Volando alto sin olividar de donde vengo" written on a mortar boardat the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "The limit does not exist!" written on a mortar boardat the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) " Wanted to give up, but I remembered who was watching" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Decorated mortar boards perch on graduates' heads at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Decorated mortar boards perch on graduates' heads at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "To love for the hope of it all" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Decorated mortar boards perch on graduates' heads at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Decorated mortar boards perch on graduates' heads at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Chemistry, onto my next adventure, dental medicine" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Goodbye everyone, I'll see you all in therapy" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) A mortar board decorated at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Psyched for my next adventure" and "Psyched for the journey ahead" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "A world of possibilities await" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) 2023 surrounded by flowers decorate a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "College Debt is not a joke, Jim." written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "On that BS... 2023" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Can I be excused for the rest of my life?" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. Off to explore the world" surrounds a display of pictures on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Mommy of three with three degrees!" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Never Give Up! Mommy did it!" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) A beaded picture on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Por mi familia y mi angel en el cielo que me cuida" written on a mortar board at the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit 1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "I was in a frat" written on a mortar boardat the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) "Still here still queer" written on a mortar boardat the University of New Mexico's 2023 commencement ceremony at The Pit1111 University SE. May 13, 2023 (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 41 Next

Decorated mortar boards dotted the sea of black and red graduation caps at the University of New Mexico’s spring commencement ceremony Saturday at University Arena.

Graduates expressed their creativity in the decorations as well as using the mortar boards as a place for inspirational quotes, references to their degree, mini ofrendas for loved ones, or images of pop culture characters — such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Jim from “The Office” and Chihiro and Haku from “Spirited Away” — and Lobo pictures to show their school spirit.

About 2,940 students are projected to receive degrees from UNM’s Albuquerque and extended university campuses, according to the institution. An official count will be determined following commencement.