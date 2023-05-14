 Pet care: Ferret on the run; no one having fun - Albuquerque Journal

Pet care: Ferret on the run; no one having fun

By Dr. Jeff Nichol/For the Journal

Third in a series.

One fine day, early in my career, a colleague called in a panic. A staff member carrying trash to the dumpster had left the rear door open. At the same moment a Lhasa Apso, being led to surgery prep for neutering, slammed on his brakes, backed out of his collar and bolted through the door. OMG! He ran around the building to the front door and was about to scoot inside, just as a German shepherd was exiting with his person. Well, the big guy just had to lunge at the Lhasa who, of course, abandoned the whole scene just as fast as his little legs could carry him.

We spotted the fuzzy fugitive across a six-lane busy road, sitting serenely in front of a garage. When I quietly squatted and called him by name he happily trotted into my lap. Meanwhile, his person lawyered up in anticipation of our failure to apprehend. Everybody walked away, uninjured.

Miss Ellie’s adventure — we hoped — would end with less drama. Amos had checked on her only a few minutes prior to my intended physical exam. No one had opened her cage nor our facility’s exterior doors. I had no idea how that rascally ferret escaped; we’d figure that out later. We went into lockdown; it was all hands on deck.

Ferrets can be sneaky little devils, capable of slipping unseen through interior doorways as they are opened. Every cabinet in every room was methodically checked. We soon grew frustrated and worried. It was time to make the call.

Davie picked up on the second ring. “Hello Mr. Davenport? This is Dr. Nichol. Miss Ellie has continued to recover well from her surgery but she has somehow gone missing — but I assure you that we’ll find her.”

Davie, the formerly effusively polite pet parent of half my age and twice my size, exploded with a veritable torrent of invective. My character, integrity and competence were verbally savaged. My staff offered to check me for injuries.

Next week: Ferret finding was not taught in veterinary school.

■ For help with behavior problems, you can sign-up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups by Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week he shares a blog and a video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

Home » Fetch! » Pet care: Ferret on the run; no one having fun

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Looking for a job? The City of ABQ would ...
ABQnews Seeker
Job vacancy highest in at least ... Job vacancy highest in at least 12 years — and Albuquerque is not alone in seeking employees.
2
Benefits, perks and desk jobs: Three new city hires ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal spoke with three new ... The Journal spoke with three new City of Albuquerque employees and asked them what made them choose to join the city crew
3
Yodice: Wrapping up the '23 prep spring sports season
ABQnews Seeker
With an overall year-end column for ... With an overall year-end column for the 2022-23 school year on the menu for next weekend, a look back on 11 days and five ...
4
Can N.M. be like Jersey City and have zero ...
ABQnews Seeker
Last year 93 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists ... Last year 93 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists and four bicyclists were killed on N.M. roads. Are local and state lawmakers listening?
5
Paw and order: Courthouse dog retires after 70 (dog) ...
ABQnews Seeker
After 10 years on the job ... After 10 years on the job — 70 in dog years — black Labrador and courthouse dog Cassie has worked her last day. For ...
6
Fire officials: Las Tusas fire 60% contained
ABQnews Seeker
Crews fighting a wildfire near Las ... Crews fighting a wildfire near Las Vegas had the blaze 60% contained by Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Cooler temperatures, high humidity and ...
7
APD: One killed, two injured in Sunday shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A family had set up tables ... A family had set up tables to sell bouquets and other Mother's Day gifts when gunfire erupted near the intersection of Wyoming and Central ...
8
Pet care: Ferret on the run; no one having ...
ABQnews Seeker
Third in a series. One fine ... Third in a series. One fine day, early in my career, a colleague called in a panic. A staff member carrying trash to the ...
9
Combat sports: 2 GG national titles for NM
ABQnews Seeker
Tim Means fell victim to an ... Tim Means fell victim to an Alex Morono guillotine choke, losing via second-round submission Saturday on a UFC card televised on ABC from Charlotte, ...