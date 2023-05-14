Man charged in fatal shooting of teen in 2021 outside Coronado mall

Police arrested a young man accused of gunning down a 17-year-old boy in Uptown Albuquerque in 2021.

Angel Chavez, 18, is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the March 7, 2021, death of Jayden Vallez.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Chavez — who was 16 at the time of the homicide — until trial, saying “it is clear that human life holds no value (to him).”

It is unclear if Chavez has an attorney.

Another man reportedly shot Vallez alongside Chavez but he is not identified in court records. In 2022, the girlfriend of a suspect in an unrelated homicide told police he told her he shot Vallez but that man has not been charged.

An online obituary said Vallez, an only child, was a senior at Manzano High School when he was killed and dreamt of becoming a mechanic or electrician.

“Jayden had a smile that lit the room and world on fire. So bright, so beautiful, it was magnetic,” the obituary said. “His charisma allowed him to ease his way into many hearts. It also allowed him to weasel out of trouble with his teachers.”

An officer was patrolling around 2:15 p.m. when the officer heard gunshots coming from Coronado Center, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. The officer found a group of people standing around Vallez outside Longhorn Steakhouse and he died at the hospital.

Police said Vallez’s Jeep was pockmarked with bullet holes and officers found 21 bullet casings from three different guns at the scene. Inside and around the Jeep they found cash, marijuana wax and two guns.

Witnesses told police two men shot Vallez through the passenger window and fled in a Chevrolet Impala, according to the complaint. Police traced the Impala to Chavez’s family and his sister told police she saw him the day of the shooting.

Police said Chavez’s sister told them he showed up to her house “super pale and anxious” and told her he “did something really bad.” The sister said Chavez showed her a news report of the shooting and told her he was the driver.

The sister told police Chavez said “it wasn’t supposed to go like that” and used her ID to have the Impala scrapped, according to the complaint. She said he then fled to Phoenix and was living in “a car shop.”

“I knew this day was coming,” she reportedly told police. “And I told him ‘the day is going to come and I hope that you do the right thing.'”

Police recovered a Glock in a May 2021 shooting that matched some of the bullet casings in Vallez’s death, according to the complaint. But the majority of the casings matched a particular Smith & Wesson handgun.

Police said a search of Chavez’s phone records found that, an hour after the shooting, he sent photos of the same model of handgun to a friend. The phone records also showed Chavez was outside Coronado mall at the time of the shooting.

The last entry in the complaint is in October 2021 and it is unclear why Chavez was not charged in Vallez’s death until last month.