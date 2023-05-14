Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on new deals for coaches Pitino, Bradbury

WHAT A WONDERFUL article highlighting all of UNMs recent achievements. There is really only two records that need to be looked at. Conference record and the horrible losses within (Air Force) and then that nasty little choke job at home in the NIT to (Utah Valley). I guess rewarding mediocrity is the way of the world today. Right now that’s all you got and quite likely all you’ll ever get from this guy. Check with Minnesota.

— Mark in Albq

APPARENTLY, AS long as UNM women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury keeps winning 20 or more games per season, he will stay on as long as he wants if Eddie Nuñez remains as UNM’s athletic director. At most universities that would be acceptable. Expectations at New Mexico, however, are and should be higher since this is a Top 20 ranked attendance program. With a senior laden roster, last season’s team barely finished in 4th place and was sent packing again after the conference tournament’s first round. Zero conference tournament championships and NCAA Tournament bids. The 3-point shooting circus will continue. Too bad.

— Lobo Mystified

DISAPPOINTED TO SEE that Bradbury was extended for another 3 years. Zero appearances in the MWC Championship game; even when the Lady Lobos were a 1 or 2 seed. No season ticket renewal for me!

— DS

THE PAST FEW years, I have been happy to see all the teams incorporate turquoise into their uniforms. It looks great and incorporates some NM culture. What happened to the softball uniforms this year? No turquoise? Maybe they don’t understand the culture? Do the athletic administrators care or is all the social media with #nmtrue #wearenewmexico just lip service?

— UNM Alum

ALL THE MONEY going to a more than below average minor league soccer team in ninth place can go a long way in the NIL world.

— JRM-Corrales