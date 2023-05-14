 Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe A. Garcia dies at 70 - Albuquerque Journal

Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe A. Garcia dies at 70

By Associated Press

SANTA FE — Joe A. Garcia, a well-known Native American leader from New Mexico and advocate for tribal sovereignty, has died at 70, his family confirmed Saturday.

A traditional funeral was already held following Garcia’s death Thursday, said family members. The cause of death was not made public.

Garcia was a former two-time president of the National Congress of American Indians, which describes itself as the oldest and largest organization of American Indian and Alaska Native governments. He previously served three terms as governor of the Ohkay Owingeh, a federally designated tribe of pueblo people in New Mexico. Garcia was currently the tribe’s head councilman.

“His untimely departure is a significant loss for Indian Country, as he was a true culture keeper for his people and a dedicated advocate for Native Nations across the Southwest region,” Fawn Sharp, the president of the National Congress of American Indians, said in a statement.

“Beyond his role as a leader, Joe Garcia was a mentor, a visionary, and a compassionate soul who touched the lives of many. He leaves a profound legacy of service, leadership, and cultural preservation,” Sharp added.

Garcia had been chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, now renamed the All Pueblo Council of Governors, a non-profit leadership group that represents the modern pueblo tribes.

He also had been a vice president of the Board of Trustees of the Santa Fe Indian School, which serves about 700 Native American middle and high school students.

The Santa Fe Indian School noted Garcia’s passing on its website.

“His work in Indian Country will not be forgotten,” wrote Robyn Aguilar, president of the school’s board of trustees. “I am truly thankful to have had a mentor who was courageous in his conviction to protect Sovereign lands and the rights of Indian children.”

Garcia held an electrical engineering degree from the University of New Mexico and worked 25 years for Los Alamos National Laboratory before retiring in 2003, according to the school’s statement.

Garcia is survived by his wife, Oneva, daughters Melissa and MorningStar, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, among other family. His son, Nathan, died in 2020.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe A. Garcia dies at 70

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
51st annual Heritage Preservation Awards back for in-person ceremony
ABQnews Seeker
The Heritage Preservation Awards will recognize ... The Heritage Preservation Awards will recognize five winning organizations for 2023, as well as previous winners in-person, with those from 2021 and 2022 invited ...
2
Rose of Sharon, oak trees may compete for water
ABQnews Seeker
I would not recommend applying any ... I would not recommend applying any sort of herbicide on the rose of Sharon, since it could too easily affect the oaks.
3
String quintet to close out Placitas Artists Series season
ABQnews Seeker
The concert is slated for Sunday, ... The concert is slated for Sunday, May 21, at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church and via livestreaming. A public visual arts reception begins at 2 ...
4
Award-winning author Colum McCann to open the Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
Winner of the 2009 National Book ... Winner of the 2009 National Book Award for Fiction, Irish American author Colum McCann is the opening speaker for the three-day Santa Fe International ...
5
Little House Auction fundraiser to benefit the OffCenter Community ...
ABQnews Seeker
The annual auction slated for Sunday, ... The annual auction slated for Sunday, May 19, at Fusion, is a fundraiser featuring artwork created by more than 200 local artists.
6
Placitas artist Roger Evans combines humor with social commentary
ABQnews Seeker
The 91-year-old Placitas artist Roger Evans, ... The 91-year-old Placitas artist Roger Evans, who combines building materials and illustration with humor and social commentary.
7
Documentary looks at the history and impact of acequias ...
ABQnews Seeker
“Acequias: The Legacy Lives On” will ... “Acequias: The Legacy Lives On” will get its New Mexico PBS premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, on channel 5.1. It will rebroadcast ...
8
Lawyer claims New Energy Economy defamed Avangrid
ABQnews Seeker
High-profile attorney demands retraction High-profile attorney demands retraction
9
'Brainpeople' explores the psychological nature of trauma
ABQnews Seeker
"Brainpeople" by José Rivera opens at ... "Brainpeople" by José Rivera opens at the Vortex Theatre on Thursday, May 18. The play runs through June 4.