New Energy Economy accuses regulators of ‘bias’ in Avangrid-PNM merger

Santa Fe-based New Energy Economy directly accused two Public Regulation Commission members of “bias” in a May 8 filing at the PRC regarding Public Service Co. of New Mexico and energy giant Avangrid’s proposed merger.

In the filing, New Energy Economy (NEE) said PRC attorneys and lawyers representing Avangrid and its parent firm, Iberdrola, S.A., participated in illegal, “ex-parte” communications. The filing claims those communications unfairly influenced commissioners Gabriel Aguilera and James Ellison to support a joint motion in March asking the state Supreme Court to remand the merger case back to the PRC for a “rehearing” and “reconsideration.” And, if the court approves that request, NEE said it “will immediately move” to disqualify Aguilera and Ellison.

“The commission has shown that it is biased in favor of Avangrid/Iberdrola/PNM and cannot lawfully act as a neutral decision-maker if the case were to be remanded,” NEE Attorney Mariel Nanasi wrote in the filing.

The PRC and other parties say no illegal communications between PRC and Avangrid attorneys occurred, and, in fact, the two commissioners have demonstrated concerted efforts to remain impartial and transparent.

Illegal communications?

The latest flare-up between NEE and other parties began on April 20, after the commission released a series of emails that PRC and Avangrid attorneys exchanged while discussing their joint motion to the Supreme Court on remanding the merger case.

That motion, filed in March, asked the court to dismiss Avangrid and PNM’s appeal against the previous, five-member elected commission’s decision to reject the merger in December 2021, and then send the case back to the PRC for a “rehearing” and “reconsideration.”

NEE says the email exchanges reveal illegal ex-parte communications among attorneys.

In the exchanges, Avangrid lawyers asked the PRC to support a remand that limits the commission to simply “rehearing” the merger case based on the existing record, rather than “reopening” hearings for all parties to introduce new evidence with broad public input. Avangrid lawyers also requested a rapid PRC review and decision if the case is remanded. And they said they would present all agreements Avangrid negotiated with merger supporters in 2021 as a basis for PRC reconsideration during the rehearing, since the previous commission ignored many of those agreements when deciding the case.

In the end, the joint motion called for a “rehearing” rather than “reopening” of the case. However, during an April 19 public meeting, Commissioners Aguilera and Ellison said they “erred” in calling for rehearing rather than reopening the case, and ordered a change in the joint motion to reflect that.

NEE attorney Nanasi says, taken together, the emails, the joint motion calling for a “rehearing” and Aguilera’s comments demonstrate “bias, prejudgment and partiality” in the case.

No other party has accused the commission of illegal ex-parte communications. But Bernalillo County, the Attorney General’s Office and the Affordable Reliable Energy Alliance – which represents large energy consumers – did ask the Supreme Court to review the emails. They requested a “briefing” schedule for parties to weigh in on the issue, and asked the court to suggest an “appropriate remedy” if ex-parte violations are found.

‘Disparaging’ accusations

Avangrid and PNM say NEE’s allegations are part of an ongoing effort to “disparage” them and the commission.

“This is another desperate attempt by a desperate party to taint the process,” Avangrid spokesperson Joanie Griffin told the Journal. “It is irresponsible to try to malign the reputations of individuals without any supporting evidence.”

State law permits the PRC and other public agencies to directly discuss potential settlements with opposing parties in court cases such as the pending Supreme Court appeal, as long as the conversations focus on “procedural” issues to resolve the legal dispute, and not on “substantive” issues concerning the merits of the merger, which must be done through open public proceedings at the PRC.

“The communications focused on settlement of the appeal and how to pursue further proceedings only, not the outcome of any such proceedings,” Avangrid and PNM said in a May 1 filing at the PRC. “…NEE can point to no communication concerning any topic other than procedure (in the) email exchanges between lawyers representing the commission and the lawyers representing Avangrid.”

If accepted, NEE’s “specious” arguments could lead to “absurd results,” they said.

“If NEE’s arguments prevail, the commission would be the only party in all New Mexico appellate litigation (and the only New Mexico agency) that would be prohibited from engaging in confidential communications regarding potential settlement, dismissal and/or remand of an appeal with other parties, even if such resolution is in the best interests of the commission,” they said.

Analyzing the emails

The email exchanges show concerted efforts by PRC lawyers to maintain commission impartiality, said Cydney Beadles, a former PRC attorney and now New Mexico clean energy manager at Western Resource Advocates.

In the emails, PRC general counsel Michael Smith specifically rejected limiting a merger rehearing to the existing record to allow other parties to present new evidence, and he rejected any time limitations on PRC reconsideration of the case.

“I’ve examined the emails between the PRC and Avangrid lawyers and just don’t see a violation,” Beadles told the Journal. “They all relate only to procedure. … There is no suggestion whatsoever that decisions on the merits of the merger are being made behind closed doors.”

As new commissioners who only joined the PRC in January, it’s hard to imagine bias by Aguilera and Ellison, Beadles added.

“It’s quite a leap to accuse the new commissioners – two individuals who have absolutely no history with the merger – of bias just because they are willing to hold further hearings on the merits of the merger,” she said.

PRC spokesman Patrick J. Rodriguez said the commission takes its ethical obligations seriously.

As a party to the Supreme Court appeal, “The commission may communicate with other parties on litigation matters such as motions in the same manner as other parties do,” Rodriguez told the Journal. “In this case, the communications were between attorneys for both the commission and Avangrid and concerned a proposed joint motion to dismiss the appeal and remand jurisdiction to the commission to conduct additional open proceedings on Avangrid’s application rather than continue with the current appeal.”