Lawyer claims New Energy Economy defamed Avangrid

A high-profile national defamation attorney is accusing Santa Fe-based New Energy Economy of “false and defamatory statements” against energy giant Avangrid.

Elizabeth “Libby” Locke of the Virginia-based law firm Clare Locke LLP sent a letter to NEE executive director Mariel Nanasi on May 4 demanding she “immediately retract and correct” a “false and defamatory accusation” that Nanasi allegedly made against Locke’s client Avangrid during an April 14 interview on Retake Our Democracy, a half-hour weekly program broadcast on KSFR radio.

Locke is one of the attorneys who helped Dominion Voting Systems win a $787 million settlement against Fox News.

During the KSFR interview, Nanasi “falsely charged” that Avangrid and its parent firm, Iberdrola S.A. “literally have bought out judges, bribed judges,” according to Locke’s letter.

“Your charges are patently false,” Locke said in the letter. “To be clear: Avangrid and Iberdrola have never ‘bought out’ or ‘bribed’ judges. Nor have they been credibly accused of such malfeasance.”

In response, Nanasi attorney Christopher Dodd said his client “denies defaming” Avangrid but will ask Retake Our Democracy to post a clarification of her comments on their website and on the YouTube posting of the interview.

“Ms. Nanasi reviewed her statement and her research, and she believes she may have misspoken,” Dodd said in a May 7 letter to Locke.

Dodd’s letter called Nanasi’s comment a “de minimis, brief statement” made in “a matter of moments” during the 48-minute interview.

“When she made the statement, Ms. Nanasi believed that news reports had indicated that Iberdrola had been accused of bribing judges,” Dodd said in the letter. “… While news reports indicated that Iberdrola had spied on judges, it had only been reported that Iberdrola had engaged in bribery of public officials generally, which might or might not include judges.”

In her letter to Nanasi, however, Locke said Nanasi has “peddled a false narrative” about Avangrid and Iberdrola “for political gain.”

NEE is the only party that opposes Avangrid’s proposal to acquire Public Service Co. of New Mexico among 24 organizations that have intervened in the case at the state Public Regulation Commission. And since 2021, NEE and the advocacy organization Retake Our Democracy have led an extensive opposition campaign against the merger, proposing instead that state and local government take over utility services in New Mexico as a “public power” alternative to regulated monopoly control of the grid by private entities like PNM.

“You, of course, have a right to advocate for whatever causes you choose, but you do not have a right to flat-out lie about my client or its majority shareholder,” Locke said in her letter. “If you want to argue for socializing New Mexico’s electric system, you are entitled to do that. … What you are not entitled to do is continue lying about Avangrid and Iberdrola, inventing and airing false accusations whenever the truth doesn’t suit your political agenda.”

In a May 9 press release, NEE said it won’t allow Avangrid and Iberdrola to “bully” the organization.

“Avangrid/Iberdrola is using its power to try to silence New Energy Economy because we are leading the effort to hold them accountable,” the release said.

Locke, who specializes in high-profile defamation cases, is one of two leading attorneys who represented Dominion against Fox News. She also won $3 million from Rolling Stone magazine for the University of Virginia, and forced the magazine to retract its story alleging rape culture in the fraternity system, according to The Paper, a weekly Albuquerque publication that published a story about Locke’s letter to Nanasi.

Locke hinted that more legal action may be pending.

“This is not a complete statement of my client’s rights, all of which are expressly reserved,” Locke said in her letter.