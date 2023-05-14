United gets two goals — and three points — in home win vs. Monterey Bay FC

United forward Alex Waggoner (72) watches his shot roll into the net for a goal Saturday night in New Mexico's 2-1 win over Monterey Bay FC at Isotopes Park. (Chancey Bush/Journal) United’s Amando Moreno (10) gains possession of the ball as Monterey’s Walmer Martínez (11) closes in. (Chancey Bush/Journal) United’s Greg Hurst (17) and Monterey’s Alex Dixon (15) battle for possession. (Chancey Bush/Journal) United forward Alex Waggoner (72) battles for the ball with Monterey’s Jesús Enríquez (19) and Walmer Martínez (11) during the first half. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

Payback was not easy to come by for New Mexico United on Saturday night.

In the end it tasted that much sweeter.

United played a man down for most of the second half but managed to come away with a 2-1 victory over Monterey Bay FC at Isotopes Park.

The script delighted an announced crowd of 9,874 that endured intermittent rain and did its best to motivate the short-handed home squad through some tense closing minutes. New Mexico (3-3-2) avenged an earlier 4-2 road loss to Monterey Bay (3-3-4) and improved to 2-0-1 in its last three USL Championship matches.

Better still for the home fans, New Mexicans Alex Waggoner and Sergio Rivas accounted for United’s scoring. Waggoner, playing on an academy contract, picked up his first goal for NMU. Rivas scored his team-leading third of the season — a short-handed tally that would prove to be the difference.

“I don’t know if I can describe how proud I am of this group right now,” United coach Zach Prince said. “A lot of good execution and the mentality was monstrous, especially playing a man down. Coming away from that with three points is huge.”

It was anything but an easy outing for United, especially after midfielder Sam Hamilton picked up two second-half yellow cards and was sent off with a resulting red card in the 56th minute.

United led just 1-0 at the time, but gave itself some needed breathing room when Rivas cashed in on a well-placed drop pass from Amando Moreno just two minutes later.

New Mexico then did an effective job clearing the ball and breaking up Monterey Bay attacks for most of the remaining time. But MBFC, which came into the contest leading the USLC with 17 goals scored, added to the drama when Adrian Rebollar scored on a Sean Okoli assist in the 81st minute.

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis and New Mexico’s defense then rose to the occasion, preventing Monterey Bay from getting many opportunities in the closing minutes. Defender Josh Suggs raced toward the stands pumping his fist when the final whistle sounded.

“Once Sam went off, we just said to ourselves, ‘We’re not losing this match,'” said defender Will Seymore, who saved a sure goal with a sliding clearance and made several key plays down the stretch. “Last year we might’ve felt sorry for ourselves a little bit, but the focus and intensity was what it needed to be tonight.”

The first half was played in steady rainfall, but it couldn’t dampen the spirits of United’s singing, chanting supporters. They got even louder in the 23rd minute when Waggoner was in position to finish a well-executed scoring play.

Suggs started it by running down a ball on the left wing just before it crossed the end line, He centered the ball to Moreno, who turned and fired a low shot on frame. MBFC goalkeeper Antony Siaha blocked it, but the rebound trickled to Waggoner, who slipped it past Siaha and into the net.

“It’s an amazing thing to finally get a goal having grown up here,” Waggoner said. “It happened so fast, I didn’t know what to do. I just ran to the fans. It was all adrenaline.”

Monterey Bay finished with a 9-4 shot advantage and had 67% of the possession, even more after Hamilton’s exit. But NMU was remarkably efficient, putting all four of its shots on target with two of them finding the net.

NEW MEXICO UNITED 2, MONTEREY BAY FC 1

Monterey Bay 0 1 — 1

New Mexico 1 1 — 2

Scoring: NM, 23rd, Alex Waggoner; NM, 58th, Sergio Rivas (Amando Moreno); MB, 81st, Adrian Rebollar (Sean Okoli). Shots: NM 4, MB 9. Shots on goal: NM 4, MB 3. Corner kicks: NM 2, MB 5. Goalkeeper saves: NM (Alex Tambakis) 1, MB (Antony Siaha) 2.

Wednesday

New Mexico United at Loudon United FC, 5 p.m., 101.7 FM

