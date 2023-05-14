 College baseball: Lobos, Aggies drop league games - Albuquerque Journal

College baseball: Lobos, Aggies drop league games

By ABQJournal News Staff

Lobo baseball falls to Nevada

JR Freethy’s two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning untied the game, and Nevada held on to defeat host New Mexico 8-6 Saturday night in Mountain West Conference baseball at Santa Ana Star Field.

Lenny Junior Ashby hit his 10th homer for UNM (25-21, 17-10), a solo shot to make it 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth. Justin Still gave up Freethy’s homer and took the loss for New Mexico.

Nevada (20-29, 12-14)and the Lobos play the finale of the four-game series at noon Sunday. It’s Senior Day for UNM.

UTAH VALLEY 16, NMSU 6: In Orem, Utah, Preston Godfrey homered for New Mexico State on his first two at-bats, but the host Wolverines broke open the game with seven-run seventh. Sunday’s noon game in Orem will be the finale for the Aggies (12-34, 9-20) in the Western Athletic Conference.

