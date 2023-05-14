 APD: One killed, two injured in Sunday shooting - Albuquerque Journal

APD: One killed, two injured in Sunday shooting

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque investigate after three people were shot, one fatally, on Sunday afternoon. (Ryan Boetel/Albuquerque Journal)

A family had set up tables to sell bouquets and other Mother’s Day gifts when gunfire erupted near the intersection of Wyoming and Central in southeast Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon.

“There was a guy running across the street just randomly shooting. Randomly,” said Yarely, a woman who was selling items with her other relatives at a nearby gas station. “We just ducked down under the tables we had set up to cover ourselves. We were scared.”

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said police were called to the area near the 8500 block of Central SE after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. One person was killed, two were injured and the shooter hadn’t been arrested Sunday evening.The two people who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries, Atkins said.

Police didn’t release any additional details about the case on Sunday.

Yarely and other witnesses said the shooting happened around 12:30 or 1 p.m.

Joshua, who was working at a nearby restaurant, said people who were dining outside at the time ducked under their tables.

“I was in the middle of taking an order on the headset when I heard shots go off,” he said.

The police’s mobile command center was on scene and officers had blocked off Central on Sunday evening during the investigation.

