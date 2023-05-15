 Fire officials: Las Tusas fire 60% contained - Albuquerque Journal

Fire officials: Las Tusas fire 60% contained

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Crews fighting a wildfire near Las Vegas had the blaze 60% contained by Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Cooler temperatures, high humidity and cloud cover helped firefighters secure the Las Tusas Fire line throughout the weekend, according to the Incident Management Team assigned to the fire.

The fire started on May 10 and had burned 969 acres by Sunday morning. It started in Sapello, which is 12 miles west of Las Vegas.

There are two hotshot crews, a handcrew, two dozers, eight engines and a helicopter assigned to the fire. Rain is expected in the coming days, and fire officials said it’s likely that fire-fighting resources will decrease throughout the week.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire north of Las Vegas last year was the largest fire in state history.

