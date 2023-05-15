New Mexico law allows cannabis cases to be expunged. Thousands are still waiting.

When cannabis was legalized in New Mexico, lawmakers also passed legislation to automatically expunge charges that would no longer be a crime after the law went into effect in late June 2021.

It is now legal for anyone over 21 to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis, 16 grams of cannabis extract and 800 milligrams of edible cannabis, and to use it in their own home or share it without compensation. The new law means many thousands of New Mexicans who were charged with marijuana possession will be able to have those cases expunged from court and law enforcement records.

But the process has proved to be cumbersome, time-consuming and complicated.

The Journal consulted with the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Law Offices of the Public Defender and the New Mexico Department of Safety to get some answers on how it’s going.

Why are cases being expunged?

As states across the country have legalized cannabis over the past several years, many — like New Mexico — are now working to address those who picked up charges in the past when the drug was still illegal. Residents with drug possession charges on their criminal records can find it hard to get a job or rent an apartment, for instance.

“There are a lot of people where there are very real world consequences to (cannabis) convictions and those people really need it expunged,” said Adrianne Turner, general counsel with LOPD. “Then just as a policy matter across the board, I think it was important to make sure we weren’t commercializing something that we have still been punishing people for.”

What’s the latest update?

While the original legislation laying out which charges should be automatically expunged included what officials call “mixed” cases, a bill passed this year narrowed it down to just “simple” cases. Simple cases involve only cannabis charges that are eligible for expungement whereas mixed cases include another charge — like shoplifting and traffic violations but also more serious crimes. Someone with a mixed case can still petition to have their record expunged, it just won’t be done automatically.

“Instead of an enormous — almost boundless — project, it will focus it on simple cases while leaving the door open to a simple administrative process for anyone who’s seeking relief assuming they’re eligible,” said Celina Jones, general counsel at the Administrative Office of the Courts.

How many cases have been expunged so far? The Administrative Office of the Courts has expunged — essentially sealing off a case from public view — about 14,500 simple cannabis cases as of mid-April. In the meantime, the Department of Public Safety had expunged about 14,258 records over the course of six months. Many of those arrest records and criminal charges could be pertaining to the same case, although they don’t overlap entirely, according to a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts. He added that the AOC has an “automated a process for sending DPS court orders to expunge records, and send reports daily.” It doesn’t appear to have the same processes in place for other law enforcement agencies.

How many are left to go?

The AOC estimates there are about 90,000 cases that still need to be reviewed manually to determine if the charges are eligible for automatic expungement. While those that have already been done were coded in the system as, for example, possession of marijuana, the task became more labor intensive if the charge was possession of a controlled substance. In those cases, someone would have to open the case file to determine if the controlled substance is marijuana.

What’s the oldest case that will be automatically expunged?

The AOC has identified cases from the mid-1970s for automatic expungement, but there could be older ones.

How much longer will it take?

Jones said it’s very hard to know how long it will take to finish automatically expunging cases, but she estimates it could take another four or five years to expunge the simple cases alone.

How can people petition to get their cases expunged if they have other charges? The AOC said it expects to have a webpage up on the New Mexico Courts website in the first week of June. A spokesman said it will include “an online form for people to fill out and submit electronically to seek expungement of records involving cannabis charges.”

How will I know if my case is automatically expunged?

Search for your case at caselookup.nmcourts.gov/caselookup. The AOC will not notify those whose cases are automatically expunged because it usually does not have current contact information. If someone petitions for it, then they will be notified.

