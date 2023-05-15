 New far West Side fire station expected to slash response time to jail

New far West Side fire station expected to slash response time to jail

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Officials have greenlighted construction of the first new Bernalillo County district fire station in 30 years.

Station 37 is slated to cover the far West Side, including the county jail and the business corridor encompassing the Amazon fulfillment center.

Whereas it now takes Bernalillo County Fire Rescue 25 minutes to respond to calls at the Metropolitan Detention Center, officials say the new station will cut it down to 7 minutes, hopefully making a life-saving difference at the facility.

The jail has come under scrutiny over the past couple of years after a spike of deaths among inmates. Of the 21 people who died in custody since the beginning of 2020, five were taken to the hospital first.

“That alone is enough reason to bring a station like this to the area,” Deputy County Manager and Fire Chief Greg Perez told the county commission recently.

The commission ultimately approved a new $5.2 million allocation for the project, which will cost $11.6 million to build. The county already had $6.4 million available for the station.

Station 37 will be built on the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Atrisco Vista. It will be the county’s largest fire station at 11,475 square feet. It will have four apparatus bays and 11 bunks.

Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, who represents the Southwest Mesa, said he is pleased to see the county adding infrastructure in a part of the metro area that “is going to grow whether we like it or not” even if it seems out of the way for some.

“I know a lot of people don’t go up there — they don’t have a reason to,” he said of the area. “But we do. We live up there. That’s where our homes are.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New far West Side fire station expected to slash response time to jail

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico law allows cannabis cases to be expunged. ...
ABQnews Seeker
It is now legal for anyone ... It is now legal for anyone over 21 to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis, 16 grams of cannabis extract and 800 milligrams ...
2
Benefits, perks and desk jobs: Three new city hires ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal spoke with three new ... The Journal spoke with three new City of Albuquerque employees and asked them what made them choose to join the city crew
3
Looking for a job? The City of ABQ would ...
ABQnews Seeker
Job vacancy highest in at least ... Job vacancy highest in at least 12 years — and Albuquerque is not alone in seeking employees.
4
New far West Side fire station expected to slash ...
ABQnews Seeker
Station 37 is slated to ... Station 37 is slated to cover the far West Side, including the county jail and the business corridor encompassing the Amazon fulfillment center.
5
Yodice: Wrapping up the '23 prep spring sports season
ABQnews Seeker
With an overall year-end column for ... With an overall year-end column for the 2022-23 school year on the menu for next weekend, a look back on 11 days and five ...
6
Can N.M. be like Jersey City and have zero ...
ABQnews Seeker
Last year 93 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists ... Last year 93 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists and four bicyclists were killed on N.M. roads. Are local and state lawmakers listening?
7
Paw and order: Courthouse dog retires after 70 (dog) ...
ABQnews Seeker
After 10 years on the job ... After 10 years on the job — 70 in dog years — black Labrador and courthouse dog Cassie has worked her last day. For ...
8
Fire officials: Las Tusas fire 60% contained
ABQnews Seeker
Crews fighting a wildfire near Las ... Crews fighting a wildfire near Las Vegas had the blaze 60% contained by Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Cooler temperatures, high humidity and ...
9
APD: One killed, two injured in Sunday shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A family had set up tables ... A family had set up tables to sell bouquets and other Mother's Day gifts when gunfire erupted near the intersection of Wyoming and Central ...