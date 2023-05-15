New far West Side fire station expected to slash response time to jail

Officials have greenlighted construction of the first new Bernalillo County district fire station in 30 years.

Station 37 is slated to cover the far West Side, including the county jail and the business corridor encompassing the Amazon fulfillment center.

Whereas it now takes Bernalillo County Fire Rescue 25 minutes to respond to calls at the Metropolitan Detention Center, officials say the new station will cut it down to 7 minutes, hopefully making a life-saving difference at the facility.

The jail has come under scrutiny over the past couple of years after a spike of deaths among inmates. Of the 21 people who died in custody since the beginning of 2020, five were taken to the hospital first.

“That alone is enough reason to bring a station like this to the area,” Deputy County Manager and Fire Chief Greg Perez told the county commission recently.

The commission ultimately approved a new $5.2 million allocation for the project, which will cost $11.6 million to build. The county already had $6.4 million available for the station.

Station 37 will be built on the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Atrisco Vista. It will be the county’s largest fire station at 11,475 square feet. It will have four apparatus bays and 11 bunks.

Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, who represents the Southwest Mesa, said he is pleased to see the county adding infrastructure in a part of the metro area that “is going to grow whether we like it or not” even if it seems out of the way for some.

“I know a lot of people don’t go up there — they don’t have a reason to,” he said of the area. “But we do. We live up there. That’s where our homes are.”