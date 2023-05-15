Can N.M. be like Jersey City and have zero road deaths?

N.M. SHOULD PROTECT VULNERABLE ROAD USERS:

So emails John Hooker, who explains “we are long past time to have a real law defending people who walk or ride a bike on our public roads. That’s the way we lived 100 years ago. It’s a shame we who drive can get away with manslaughter if only we talk on our phone while we run down someone — 30 days and/or $500 fine for just careless driving?”

He adds “vulnerable road user (VRU) laws provide important legal protection to bicyclists and other persons who are not protected by steel cages. VRU laws operate on the principle of general deterrence — by providing an increased penalty for certain road behaviors that lead to the serious injury or death of certain road users people will be deterred from doing those behaviors around those users. The model law includes very strong punishments for people who seriously injure or kill bicyclists and other vulnerable road users.”

Last year 93 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists and four bicyclists were killed on N.M. roads. Are local and state lawmakers listening?

AND WHAT ABOUT VISION ZERO?

When traffic deaths come up, so does the fact Albuquerque has pledged to be a Vision Zero city, with zero traffic deaths the goal. A spokesman for the city’s Department of Municipal Development, says “Albuquerque’s Vision Zero is a data-driven approach to create safer streets for all. The program has implemented many low-cost, high-impact strategies for providing traffic calming and safer streets since it was implemented. These solutions have included the automated speed enforcement program (speed cameras), updated roadway designs and striping, updated policy and regulation, and education and encouragement events. So far, preliminary year-over-year data from APD has shown a significant decrease in pedestrian deaths from 2021-2022. You can learn more and review the Vision Zero Action plan at cabq.gov/visionzero.”

Speaking of Vision Zero, Bloomberg reports “in 2018, the booming mini-metropolis (of Jersey City) across the river from New York City made headlines for being the first city in New Jersey to adopt Vision Zero, the international traffic safety framework that established the goal of zero traffic fatalities. Several other cities across the United States did so as well. But Jersey City has succeeded where many have fallen short, going a full year without a single traffic fatality on its roads.”

How?

By installing things like temporary “mini-roundabouts (that) forced drivers to slow down as they negotiated the crossings with pedestrians and other vehicles.” It’s all about a “spirit of tactical urbanism — a practice where quick DIY fixes are deployed to nudge officials to make more permanent changes” on everything from a bike master plan to a pop-up pedestrian plaza to a car-free stretch of a popular avenue to protecting bike lanes with a range of devices including concrete Jersey barriers, barrels, cones and vehicle parking.

In addition to the built environment, officials say, ensuring microtransit is available in areas not served by the bus system is also key.

The bottom line for critics? Zero traffic deaths in Jersey City 2022 when more than 150 people died in wrecks in our state last year and those deaths are up across the nation.

