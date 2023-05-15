Spring sports roundup: UNM track and field win individual, relay titles at Mountain West Championships

At the Mountain West outdoor track and field championships in Clovis, California, New Mexico had multiple winners across individual and relay events.

UNM’s Lokesh Sathyanathan was named Performer of the Meet after a career-best jump of 8.02 meters in the long jump as he became just the second MW athlete to ever surpass the eight meter mark.

Stefanie Parsons won the women’s 1,500 (4:17.17) while three-time All-American Amelia-Mazza Down (15:44.37) and Gracelyn Larkin (16:03.44) took first and second, respectively, in the women’s 5,000-meter final.

UNM’s men’s 4×400 relay team of Jevon O’Bryant, Jovahn Williamson, Victor Akhalu and Brodie Young sprinted to a conference title in 3:05.542.

Kora Pettengill, McKenna Watson, Maria Cisneros Llamazares and Rebecca Grieve won the women’s 4×100 with a final time of 46.94 seconds.

The Lobos also took home titles in the men’s and women’s steeeplechase with title runs from Awet Yohannes and Maisie Grice.

New Mexico State claimed its first WAC outdoor women’s track and field title since 2020 on Saturday in Nacogdoches, Texas, scoring 136 overall points to top second-place Stephen F. Austin (113) and third-place Grand Canyon (98).

This is NMSU’s first outdoor team title under head coach Joseph Rath. An assistant coach for eight years, Rath was promoted to his current role in 2021.

Jhana Downie was the Aggies’ high-point scorer after winning conference titles in the women’s 200-meter dash (23.72 seconds) and 400 (52.72). The junior sprinter also swept both events at the WAC indoor track and field championships in February.

Terice Steen gave NMSU another notable podium finish in the 400 meter hurdles, finishing with a personal and school-best time of 58.36 seconds.

BASEBALL: After falling to Nevada on Saturday, New Mexico knocked off the Wolfpack, 7-3, on Sunday to secure a series split and Senior Day win at Santa Ana Star Field.

Jaren Jackson picked up his third win of the year for the Lobos (26-21, 13-14 MWC) after giving up four hits over 6⅔ shutout innings.

GOLF: New Mexico men’s golf is set to begin NCAA regional play at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, South Carolina on Monday. The Lobos are seeded eighth in a 14-team field.

A top-five finish would ensure qualification to the NCAA championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

While NMSU didn’t qualify as a team, two Aggies will be competing in a regional this week. Aidan Thomas (who attended St. Pius) and Garrison Smith will be vying for low individual honors at Bear’s Best Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.