Heavy Rio Grande flows cause sinkhole; NM6 down to one lane in Los Lunas

Main Street bridge in Los Lunas — NM Highway 6 — is down to one lane Monday morning because of high water flows in the Rio Grande and nearby culverts.

High flows in the Rio Grande have pushed large volumes of water into the Lower Peralta Riverside Drain east of the river. The drains serve as a catchment for river water during high flow years, and help prevent water from flooding further into the valley.

Several media reports Saturday night said the bridge partially collapsed, but authorities said that was not accurate.

The road was shut in both directions after a sinkhole opened Saturday night on the sidewalk leading up to the bridge, trapping a man in the process. A middle aged man was pulled out of the sinkhole after falling through while on a bike ride.

Kimberly Gallegos, New Mexico Department of Transportation District 3 public information officer, told the News-Bulletin crews were called out to the bridge at about 10 p.m., Saturday, May 13.

“It was dark and hard to see exactly what happened, even with light bars, so the bridge was closed entirely for safety,” Gallegos said.

As of Monday morning, NMRoads.com is reporting one lane in both directions is now open.

Our TV partner at KOAT reported that Los Lunas public schools were on remote learing Monday because of the shutdown.

