 Heavy Rio Grande flows cause sinkhole; NM6 down to one lane in Los Lunas - Albuquerque Journal

Heavy Rio Grande flows cause sinkhole; NM6 down to one lane in Los Lunas

By ABQ Pub

A work crew with the New Mexico Department of Transportation works to cut through the pavement on Main Street in Los Lunas on Sunday morning to determine how far erosion has gone under the highway. (Julia M. Dendinger / News-Bulletin)

Main Street bridge in Los Lunas — NM Highway 6 — is down to one lane Monday morning because of high water flows in the Rio Grande and nearby culverts.

High flows in the Rio Grande have pushed large volumes of water into the Lower Peralta Riverside Drain east of the river. The drains serve as a catchment for river water during high flow years, and help prevent water from flooding further into the valley.

Several media reports Saturday night said the bridge partially collapsed, but authorities said that was not accurate.

The road was shut in both directions after a sinkhole opened Saturday night on the sidewalk leading up to the bridge, trapping a man in the process. A middle aged man was pulled out of the sinkhole after falling through while on a bike ride.

Kimberly Gallegos, New Mexico Department of Transportation District 3 public information officer, told the News-Bulletin crews were called out to the bridge at about 10 p.m., Saturday, May 13.

“It was dark and hard to see exactly what happened, even with light bars, so the bridge was closed entirely for safety,” Gallegos said.

As of Monday morning, NMRoads.com is reporting one lane in both directions is now open.

Our TV partner at KOAT reported that Los Lunas public schools were on remote learing Monday because of the shutdown.

 

More from the Valencia County News-Bulletin

What we know so far from KOAT-TV

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Heavy Rio Grande flows cause sinkhole; NM6 down to one lane in Los Lunas

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Wrapping up the '23 prep spring sports season
ABQnews Seeker
With an overall year-end column for ... With an overall year-end column for the 2022-23 school year on the menu for next weekend, a look back on 11 days and five ...
2
Looking for a job? The City of ABQ would ...
ABQnews Seeker
Job vacancy highest in at least ... Job vacancy highest in at least 12 years — and Albuquerque is not alone in seeking employees.
3
Paw and order: Courthouse dog retires after 70 (dog) ...
ABQnews Seeker
After 10 years on the job ... After 10 years on the job — 70 in dog years — black Labrador and courthouse dog Cassie has worked her last day. For ...
4
APD: One killed, two injured in Sunday shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A family had set up tables ... A family had set up tables to sell bouquets and other Mother's Day gifts when gunfire erupted near the intersection of Wyoming and Central ...
5
Here’s what to know about your APS senior’s graduation
ABQnews Seeker
The district is set to graduate ... The district is set to graduate most of its high school seniors across 20 ceremonies this week, so here's what you might need to ...
6
New Mexico law allows cannabis cases to be expunged. ...
ABQnews Seeker
It is now legal for anyone ... It is now legal for anyone over 21 to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis, 16 grams of cannabis extract and 800 milligrams ...
7
Heavy Rio Grande flows cause sinkhole; NM6 down to ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM Highway 6 — is down ... NM Highway 6 — is down to one lane Monday morning because of high water flows in the Rio Grande and nearby culverts. High ...
8
Pilots wanted: Hot-air balloon company Rainbow Ryders recruiting
ABQnews Seeker
Rainbow Ryders is looking for applicants ... Rainbow Ryders is looking for applicants for their six-month Pilot Training Program. The company will invest $50,000 into each participant, which covers their salary ...
9
Fire officials: Las Tusas fire 60% contained
ABQnews Seeker
Crews fighting a wildfire near Las ... Crews fighting a wildfire near Las Vegas had the blaze 60% contained by Sunday morning, according to fire officials. Cooler temperatures, high humidity and ...
10
Can N.M. be like Jersey City and have zero ...
ABQnews Seeker
Last year 93 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists ... Last year 93 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists and four bicyclists were killed on N.M. roads. Are local and state lawmakers listening?