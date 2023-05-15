 Business Outlook column: Economists analyze NM's future - Albuquerque Journal

Business Outlook column: Economists analyze NM’s future

By John Leacock / Journal Staff Writer

Inflation appears to be in retreat. However, last week’s CPI and PPI (consumer and producer) numbers showed that, while easing, inflation still remains too high. As Business Outlook’s Matthew Narvaiz reports in today’s issue, Federal Reserve economist Nick Sly explains that the Fed isn’t satisfied with where it is — 4.2% currently — and is aiming for 2%. There is no firm word on whether the Fed will continue raising rates and so, markets remain uneasy.

After three years, Thursday was the official end of the federal COVID public health emergency declaration. Those days are behind us now, but in many ways the terrible legacy of the pandemic remains. It affected lives, health and pocketbooks.

It also resulted in the economy being flooded with cash through various aid policies, including stimulus checks. We had a gush of legislation from Washington, from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 to March 2021’s American Rescue Plan. There was other supplemental funding, plus state and municipal programs. Washington sent $804 billion directly to low- and middle-income individuals and families with three rounds of stimulus payments. All told, we’re talking about $5 trillion dollars here, in case anyone wonders where all the money that was pumped into the economy came from.

Simply put, inflation comes down to too much money chasing too few goods. The other part of the equation — too few goods — can be traced to pandemic shutdowns and, later, supply chain issues — which brought us to the situation we’re in.

The Fed can certainly argue its policies are working, though the resilience of the job market remains a question mark. But that’s now showing kinks in the armor. Last week’s jobless numbers show a jump in new claims for unemployment benefits, so yes, the anti-inflation quest may be hitting home.

Although NM’s economy is unique, it bears repeating that the Fed’s reach affects everyone, every state and municipality and every individual consumer. That’s because rates affect prices and we’re all buying some good or service at any given time. There are other effects related to interest rates, not all of them negative. Bond purchasers, for example, will have higher yields under high rates and notably, because of new bond yields, smaller banking institutions have found it harder to survive.

Inside This Week’s Business Outlook

Check out Matthew Narvaiz’s timely feature on New Mexico’s economy. Matthew interviews three state economists who discuss the idea of a coming recession and try to clear the fog and smoke about the economy.

Need your help: We’re beginning a new feature about business closures, openings and moves. You can help by emailing with notices of what’s happening with your business or if you happen to see a sign or change while driving by. We will check it out for you. Send your information to bizoutlook@abqjournal.com.

Meanwhile, feel free to email me at jleacock@abqjournal.com.

Until next week.

