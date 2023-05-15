Pilots wanted: Hot-air balloon company Rainbow Ryders recruiting

When Scott Appelman, CEO of Rainbow Ryders, first got into the balloon business, he didn’t realize being a pilot could net a six-figure salary.

“When I first started, everybody said ‘Oh, you’ll never make any money doing this,'” Appelman said.

Now, he has over a dozen pilots at Rainbow Ryders netting between $100,000 and $150,000 per year, including a 401K, health, and dental insurance – plus tips.

This year, Appelman wants to bring a handful of new pilots into the company. And he’ll pay you to do it.

Rainbow Ryders is looking for applicants for their six-month Pilot Training Program. The company will invest $50,000 into each participant, which covers their salary and weekly flight training.

After six months of training, participants will be certified to fly Rainbow Ryders’ two-passenger balloons. After additional training, they’ll be able to fly larger balloons that carry up to 16 passengers.

“We just bring them up in a culture the way that we’d like to see things done, and the way that Rainbow Ryders does it,” Appelman said. “It covers all that: entertaining, the safety, maintaining the equipment, just kind of doing everything from head to toe when it comes to balloon rides.”

Appelman said before the pandemic, the company struggled to find qualified pilots.

“People are aging out of ballooning,” Appelman said. “Overall, you just don’t see as many balloons flying up on the weekend in Albuquerque as 10 years ago, because people are not sticking with it, or they’ve decided they’ve had enough.”

But the new program – which Rainbow Ryders has run officially for four years – has brought in new blood. Appelman said about half of the company’s pilots have gone through the Pilot Training Program, which has attracted many retired airline pilots and military members.