Albuquerque Athleta now open

Lovers of leggings can celebrate. The first Albuquerque location of Athleta is currently open, with a grand opening scheduled for Tuesday. The new store, at 5815 Wyoming NE, is located in North Towne Plaza — a shopping center which features tenants like HomeGoods and Whole Foods.

The California-founded athletic wear company is owned by Gap Inc., which also owns Banana Republic and Old Navy.

The store is open until 5 p.m. today, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting on May 16. Hours are subject to change.