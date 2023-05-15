 Man pleads no contest to fatal drunken driving crash - Albuquerque Journal

Man pleads no contest to fatal drunken driving crash

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A Roswell man pleaded “no contest” Monday in connection with a fatal drunken-driving crash in Albuquerque in November 2021.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said on Twitter that Casino Salazar, 21, will be sentenced later this summer to up to 18 years in prison for vehicular homicide and three counts of great bodily harm by vehicle.

Kevin Barton, 58, was killed when he was turning northbound onto Morris from Montgomery. Salazar, who was driving nearly 100 mph, ran a red light and caused the wreck, according to court records.

Salazar was on conditions of release for a pending DWI when he crashed into Barton, according to court records. Four other people were passengers in Salazar’s SUV, which was registered to Salazar’s mother.

A criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court said that Salazar denied driving the car at the time. But at least two witnesses said he was the driver, and he had the keys on him when he was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Doug Jones Witt, Salazar’s attorney, said the plea agreement also gives Salazar the ability to receive “good time” credit and possibly reduce his prison sentence by half.

He said he will argue during sentencing that because his client had little criminal history and was young at the time of the crash he should receive a sentence less than 18 years.

“That is surely a steep climb, given the very serious nature of the charges against him,” Jones Witt said.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Salazar until his trial, which was granted. He was driving 96 mph at the time of the crash, according to police. The speed limit on Montgomery at the crash site is 40 mph.

“Despite the conditions he agreed to abide by, and despite the fact that he had just recently been arrested for DWI, the defendant chose to drive under the influence again,” prosecutors wrote in the motion to detain Salazar. “This time he killed someone.”

Police previously said that when officers searched the SUV they found containers of liquor, three Glock handguns, one 1911 handgun, one AR-15 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, ammunition and 185 grams of THC wax.

“At the end of the day, this is a young man who went from zero to 100, literally and figuratively,” Jones Witt said. “But he took responsibility today, that’s for sure.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man pleads no contest to fatal drunken driving crash
1
At least 4 dead, including suspect, in Farmington mass ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Farmington Police Department is reporting ... The Farmington Police Department is reporting at least four people were killed, including the suspect, during an "incident involving an active shooter" Monday.
2
Benefits, perks and desk jobs: Three new city hires ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal spoke with three new ... The Journal spoke with three new City of Albuquerque employees and asked them what made them choose to join the city crew
3
Pilots wanted: Hot-air balloon company Rainbow Ryders recruiting
ABQnews Seeker
Rainbow Ryders is looking for applicants ... Rainbow Ryders is looking for applicants for their six-month Pilot Training Program. The company will invest $50,000 into each participant, which covers their salary ...
4
Here’s what to know about your APS senior’s graduation
ABQnews Seeker
The district is set to graduate ... The district is set to graduate most of its high school seniors across 20 ceremonies this week, so here's what you might need to ...
5
New Mexico law allows cannabis cases to be expunged. ...
ABQnews Seeker
It is now legal for anyone ... It is now legal for anyone over 21 to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis, 16 grams of cannabis extract and 800 milligrams ...
6
Yodice: Wrapping up the '23 prep spring sports season
ABQnews Seeker
With an overall year-end column for ... With an overall year-end column for the 2022-23 school year on the menu for next weekend, a look back on 11 days and five ...
7
Albuquerque Athleta now open
Business
The first Albuquerque location of Athleta ... The first Albuquerque location of Athleta is currently open, with a grand opening scheduled for Tuesday. The new store is at 5815 Wyoming NE.
8
Man pleads no contest to fatal drunken driving crash
ABQnews Seeker
A Roswell man pleaded 'no contest' ... A Roswell man pleaded 'no contest' Monday in connection with a fatal drunken-driving crash in Albuquerque in November 2021. Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam ...
9
Heavy Rio Grande flows cause sinkhole; NM6 down to ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM Highway 6 — is down ... NM Highway 6 — is down to one lane Monday morning because of high water flows in the Rio Grande and nearby culverts. High ...
10
Can N.M. be like Jersey City and have zero ...
ABQnews Seeker
Last year 93 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists ... Last year 93 pedestrians, 55 motorcyclists and four bicyclists were killed on N.M. roads. Are local and state lawmakers listening?
My News
Most Read