Man pleads no contest to fatal drunken driving crash

A Roswell man pleaded “no contest” Monday in connection with a fatal drunken-driving crash in Albuquerque in November 2021.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said on Twitter that Casino Salazar, 21, will be sentenced later this summer to up to 18 years in prison for vehicular homicide and three counts of great bodily harm by vehicle.

Kevin Barton, 58, was killed when he was turning northbound onto Morris from Montgomery. Salazar, who was driving nearly 100 mph, ran a red light and caused the wreck, according to court records.

Salazar was on conditions of release for a pending DWI when he crashed into Barton, according to court records. Four other people were passengers in Salazar’s SUV, which was registered to Salazar’s mother.

A criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court said that Salazar denied driving the car at the time. But at least two witnesses said he was the driver, and he had the keys on him when he was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Doug Jones Witt, Salazar’s attorney, said the plea agreement also gives Salazar the ability to receive “good time” credit and possibly reduce his prison sentence by half.

He said he will argue during sentencing that because his client had little criminal history and was young at the time of the crash he should receive a sentence less than 18 years.

“That is surely a steep climb, given the very serious nature of the charges against him,” Jones Witt said.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Salazar until his trial, which was granted. He was driving 96 mph at the time of the crash, according to police. The speed limit on Montgomery at the crash site is 40 mph.

“Despite the conditions he agreed to abide by, and despite the fact that he had just recently been arrested for DWI, the defendant chose to drive under the influence again,” prosecutors wrote in the motion to detain Salazar. “This time he killed someone.”

Police previously said that when officers searched the SUV they found containers of liquor, three Glock handguns, one 1911 handgun, one AR-15 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, ammunition and 185 grams of THC wax.

“At the end of the day, this is a young man who went from zero to 100, literally and figuratively,” Jones Witt said. “But he took responsibility today, that’s for sure.”