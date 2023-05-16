McDonald’s seeking to hire 2,900 in Albuquerque and across state

McDonald’s has announced that its local restaurants are looking to hire approximately 2,900 employees over the spring and summer months. Job seekers are encouraged to apply to a local McDonald’s restaurant today.

McDonald’s restaurants offer workers a host of benefits to meet them wherever they are in life. Full-time or part-time schedules are available with flexible scheduling as well as career advancement opportunities and tuition assistance.

Flexible scheduling makes it easier for restaurant workers to manage and build a schedule that works for them.

“As a local business owner, it is important to me to invest in the communities where we live and serve,” said Noel DelRiva, a McDonald’s owner/operator. “We’re proud to promote a culture of care in our restaurants and provide meaningful employment and high school and college education programs to our crew and managers that can open the door to a brighter future.”

Through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s signature education and career advising program, crew and managers at participating restaurants can earn a high school diploma, take English as a Second Language classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisers. McDonald’s also has partnerships with Colorado Technical University (CTU) and Western Governors University (WGU) as well as local community colleges, that allow restaurant employees to earn an associate’s or bachelor’s degree at little to no cost.