 McDonald's seeking to hire 2,900 in Albuquerque and across state - Albuquerque Journal

McDonald’s seeking to hire 2,900 in Albuquerque and across state

By ABQJournal News Staff

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

McDonald’s has announced that its local restaurants are looking to hire approximately 2,900 employees over the spring and summer months. Job seekers are encouraged to apply to a local McDonald’s restaurant today.

McDonald’s restaurants offer workers a host of benefits to meet them wherever they are in life. Full-time or part-time schedules are available with flexible scheduling as well as career advancement opportunities and tuition assistance.

Flexible scheduling makes it easier for restaurant workers to manage and build a schedule that works for them.

“As a local business owner, it is important to me to invest in the communities where we live and serve,” said Noel DelRiva, a McDonald’s owner/operator. “We’re proud to promote a culture of care in our restaurants and provide meaningful employment and high school and college education programs to our crew and managers that can open the door to a brighter future.”

Through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s signature education and career advising program, crew and managers at participating restaurants can earn a high school diploma, take English as a Second Language classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisers. McDonald’s also has partnerships with Colorado Technical University (CTU) and Western Governors University (WGU) as well as local community colleges, that allow restaurant employees to earn an associate’s or bachelor’s degree at little to no cost.

Home » Business » McDonald’s seeking to hire 2,900 in Albuquerque and across state

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Here’s what to know about your APS senior’s graduation
ABQnews Seeker
The district is set to graduate ... The district is set to graduate most of its high school seniors across 20 ceremonies this week, so here's what you might need to ...
2
Albuquerque City Council takes up ‘weak mayor’ proposal
ABQnews Seeker
Councilors Louie Sanchez and Renee Grout ... Councilors Louie Sanchez and Renee Grout are cosponsoring a City Charter amendment that would integrate the mayor into the City Council, eliminating the so-called ...
3
A ribbon cutting was held last September for Albuquerque's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 21,000-square-foot visitor center just outside ... The 21,000-square-foot visitor center just outside Albuquerque's western boundary, on Nine Mile Hill, includes a taproom, event space, museum and amphitheater.
4
McDonald's seeking to hire 2,900 in Albuquerque and across ...
ABQnews Seeker
McDonald's has announced that its local ... McDonald's has announced that its local restaurants are looking to hire approximately 2,900 people in Albuquerque and across New Mexico.
5
‘You have to come together as a community’: Farmington ...
ABQnews Seeker
More than a hundred people gathered ... More than a hundred people gathered in front of Hills Church beneath a towering steel cross, to pray just hours after a shooting.
6
‘A horrific tragedy’: Politicians address Farmington shooting
ABQnews Seeker
As details of Monday's shooting trickled ... As details of Monday's shooting trickled in, elected officials from all over the state expressed condolences.
7
'Rampage' in Farmington: Police say gunman fired at random, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The active shooting unfolded in a ... The active shooting unfolded in a quiet middle-class neighborhood lined with houses and churches in the heart of Farmington.
8
Isotopes gearing up for two-week homestand
ABQnews Seeker
The Isotopes open their first two-week ... The Isotopes open their first two-week homestand of the season against Tacoma on Tuesday night.
9
APD identifies man killed in Sunday shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Gunman remains at-large. Gunman remains at-large.