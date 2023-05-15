 Multiple killed, including suspect, in Farmington mass shooting: What we know - Albuquerque Journal

Multiple killed, including suspect, in Farmington mass shooting: What we know

By Lucas Peerman, Esteban Candelaria, Ryan Boetel and Elise Kaplan / Journal staff writers

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 5 times

The Farmington Police Department is reporting multiple people were killed, including the suspect, during an “incident involving an active shooter” Monday.

In a post on social media, the police department confirmed “multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased.”

A suspect was killed on scene, the department reported. The suspect’s identity is unknown.

Two officers — one from the Farmington police and one from New Mexico State Police — were shot and are in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center, the department reported.

The Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Phoenix are among the agencies responding.

The Durango Herald reported that the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. near Brookside Park.

Police said Dustin Avenue is shut down between Ute Street and Apache Street while authorities investigate. That stretch of road is south of the park.

Four area school sites were still on lockdown as of just before 1 p.m. — Apache and McKinley elementary schools, Central Kitchen and the CATE Center — because of nearby police activity, Farmington Municipal Schools spokesman Roberto Taboada said. He said he couldn’t add anything further about the activity.

Shortly after, the district said the preventative lockdowns at the schools had been lifted, and that all students were released.

“Everyone at Farmington schools — the students and the staff — they’re all safe and they’ve been fed,” Taboada said.

Farmington is a city of around 45,000 people about 180 miles northwest of Albuquerque.

This is the second active shooting in the Farmington area in less than six years.

In December 2017, 21-year-old William Atchison shot and killed two students at Aztec High School before killing himself. Atchison, who had attended the school, had pretended to be a student and entered the building along with other students.

2:44 p.m. Farmington police update

The police department said in an update on its Facebook page that police don’t believe there is a second suspect and all lockdowns have been lifted.

2:58 p.m. Governor, delegation respond

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she is receiving frequent updates about the shooting. She said she was grateful for a swift law enforcement response.

“I have directed the state to provide whatever support the city and county need as they conduct a thorough investigation and as the community begins to heal,” she said in a statement. “I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy.”

A Democrat in her second term, Lujan Grisham said the shooting was another reminder of the prevalence of gun violence throughout the country.

“Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day,” she said. “This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.”

The five members of the state’s congressional delegation, Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.,  and Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., and Gabe Vasquez D-N.M., issued a joint statement that said their hearts were with the victims and their families.

“We will continue working to ensure federal resources are made available as today’s shooting is investigated,” the lawmakers said.

The all-Democratic slate of lawmakers said they support additional gun-control measures.

“Although Congress took major action to combat gun violence last year through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, today is a painful reminder that we must do more,” the said. “We are committed to fighting for sensible gun safety measures that will keep New Mexicans safe.”

An Albuquerque Journal reporting team is headed to Farmington. Stay tuned for further coverage. 



