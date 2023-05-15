Multiple killed, including suspect, in Farmington mass shooting: What we know

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 5 times

The Farmington Police Department is reporting multiple people were killed, including the suspect, during an “incident involving an active shooter” Monday.

In a post on social media, the police department confirmed “multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased.”

A suspect was killed on scene, the department reported. The suspect’s identity is unknown.

Two officers — one from the Farmington police and one from New Mexico State Police — were shot and are in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center, the department reported.

The Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Phoenix are among the agencies responding.

The Durango Herald reported that the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. near Brookside Park.

Police said Dustin Avenue is shut down between Ute Street and Apache Street while authorities investigate. That stretch of road is south of the park.

Four area school sites were still on lockdown as of just before 1 p.m. — Apache and McKinley elementary schools, Central Kitchen and the CATE Center — because of nearby police activity, Farmington Municipal Schools spokesman Roberto Taboada said. He said he couldn’t add anything further about the activity.

Shortly after, the district said the preventative lockdowns at the schools had been lifted, and that all students were released.

“Everyone at Farmington schools — the students and the staff — they’re all safe and they’ve been fed,” Taboada said.

Farmington is a city of around 45,000 people about 180 miles northwest of Albuquerque.

This is the second active shooting in the Farmington area in less than six years.

In December 2017, 21-year-old William Atchison shot and killed two students at Aztec High School before killing himself. Atchison, who had attended the school, had pretended to be a student and entered the building along with other students.

2:44 p.m. Farmington police update

The police department said in an update on its Facebook page that police don’t believe there is a second suspect and all lockdowns have been lifted.

2:58 p.m. Governor, delegation respond

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she is receiving frequent updates about the shooting. She said she was grateful for a swift law enforcement response.