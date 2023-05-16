 Gantry secures $45.5 million loan for Albuquerque's Union 505 apartments - Albuquerque Journal

Gantry secures $45.5 million loan for Albuquerque’s Union 505 apartments

By ABQJournal News Staff

Union 505 Apartments located at 801 Locust Place NE in Albuquerque. (Courtesy of Gantry)

Gantry, the largest independent commercial mortgage banking firm in the U.S., has secured a $45.5 million permanent loan to refinance the Union 505 Apartments located at 801 Locust Place NE in Albuquerque. The 572-unit community offers studio, loft, and one- and two-bedroom renovated units in a garden style format. The complex also features a newly remodeled clubhouse with FREE Wi-Fi, state of the art fitness facility, outdoor sport court, landscaped open space and resort-style pool area.

Gantry, a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, is a full-service mortgage banking firm with an extensive lineup of correspondent lenders utilizing Gantry’s production, closing, and servicing capabilities.

Gantry’s Adam Parker, principal and Chad Metzger, senior associate, with the firm’s Phoenix production office secured the loan on behalf of the repeat Gantry borrower. The seven-year, fixed rate loan was placed with Freddie Mac, and features full-term interest only payments. Parker and Metzger were able to maximize loan proceeds for their client because Fannie Mae agreed to underwrite the debt-service-coverage ratio using a 35-year amortization instead of the normal 30-year amortization. The borrower wanted to maximize loan proceeds as they were using the cash-out proceeds to purchase another asset.

According to Gantry’s Adam Parker, “While we have seen some turbulence in the multifamily financing sector early in 2023, Agency lenders remain active and provide necessary liquidity to a tightening capital marketplace. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are offering competitive interest rates and aggressive terms for properties that qualify for their affordability tests.”

For more information, please visit gantryinc.com.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Gantry secures $45.5 million loan for Albuquerque’s Union 505 apartments

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
A Farmington teen tried to alert his friend about ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 16-year-old friend of the Farmington ... A 16-year-old friend of the Farmington shooting suspect said the older teen had talked about hearing voices.
2
Gantry secures $45.5 million loan for Albuquerque's Union 505 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mortage banking firm's $45.5M package is ... Mortage banking firm's $45.5M package is to refinance local complex
3
Electric Playhouse looking to expand to Las Vegas … ...
ABQnews Seeker
Since opening Electric Playhouse in 2020, ... Since opening Electric Playhouse in 2020, Brandon Garrett is often asked how the community can support the Albuquerque-based company. With a second location being ...
4
'No rhyme or reason': Farmington residents assess damage after ...
ABQnews Seeker
The morning after a shooter roamed ... The morning after a shooter roamed up and down a residential street in Farmington, firing indiscriminately into houses and cars, signs of the killing ...
5
Lil Durk bringing 'Sorry for the Drought Tour' to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lil Durk is coming to Albuquerque. ... Lil Durk is coming to Albuquerque. The Chicago-based rapper announced his 'Sorry for the Drought Tour' on Tuesday and it includes a stop at ...
6
Grace Potter's 'Mother Road' video features iconic Albuquerque cafe
ABQnews Seeker
Grace Potter has traveled the world ... Grace Potter has traveled the world performing music. The musician returned to Albuquerque to film her latest music videos, 'Mother Road' and 'Good Time.' ...
7
'Shipping up' from Boston: Dropkick Murphys slated to perform ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque, it's Dropkick Murphys time. The ... Albuquerque, it's Dropkick Murphys time. The legendary band is heading out on tour this fall and will make at stop at Revel ABQ on ...
8
Meow Wolf to open 'The Real Unreal' in Grapevine, ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's time to enter Meow Wolf's ... It's time to enter Meow Wolf's newest portal. On Tuesday, Meow Wolf announced that its Grapevine, Texas, location will open on July 14, and ...
9
Find out when Post Malone will perform in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Time to feel like a rockstar. ... Time to feel like a rockstar. Grammy nominated Post Malone is heading out on tour, which will make a stop on Aug. 10, at ...