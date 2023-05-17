Albuquerque Journal Biz Bits: Sandia Credit Union accepting scholarship applications

Credit Union accepting scholarship applications

Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union’s (SLFCU) 2023 Scholarship Essay Competition is open through May 31 for students enrolled full-time in a bachelor’s or master’s degree program, with a top award of $4,000. This is the 29th year the Credit Union has offered scholarships to its members.

This year, applicants are asked to address the following question in an essay of no more than 500 words: “Imagine you’ve been asked to teach someone about money management. What topics would you cover first and why?”

Applicants must also include a PDF copy of their latest transcript showing a current cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher, a PDF of their resume, and one letter of recommendation provided by an adult who is not related to the applicant.

To qualify, an applicant must be a current SLFCU member and the primary account holder of an SLFCU savings account. In the 2022 competition, SLFCU awarded a total of $12,000 to nine students. Winners will be announced in August 2023. To learn more and to apply, visit www.slfcu.org/scholarshipcompetition.

Santa Fe distillery Altar Spirits changing name

Santa Fe’s locally owned female distillery, Altar Spirits, will now be known as As Above So Below to better position the distillery for future expansion across New Mexico and the United States. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Caley Shoemaker will continue to make the same great spirits at As Above So Below with the same great team at the current Railyard District location. The distillery is committed to its time-honored distillation methods which conjure the spirits of Northern New Mexico through local botanicals and herbs and they will also continue to serve up creative cocktails at its tasting room bar. As Above So Below Distillery’s bespoke distilled spirits include RITUAL Vodka, SIGIL Gin, and ARADIA Aperitivo.

Spaceport awards Master Plan Project

The New Mexico Spaceport Authority (NMSA) has awarded the Spaceport America Master Plan Project to RS&H. Spaceport America and NMSA will partner with RS&H to identify the current and future market opportunities that will drive the success of Spaceport America.

The team will engage with local, state, and national aerospace leaders to help guide the sustainable development of Spaceport America. These efforts will further position New Mexico and Spaceport America on a critical path forward to support growth in the community and future operations at Spaceport America. The FAA-licensed launch complex is situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico.

4Rivers Ag side merges with 21st Century

Effective June 12, 4Rivers Equipment’s Ag division will merge with 21st Century Equipment. With the merger, 4Rivers Equipment’s Construction and Forestry division will grow and excel as it provides laser-focused support and service. 4Rivers Equipment looks forward to focusing on growing its Technology, Roadbuilding and Material Processing segments, while further developing its construction, compact construction, Production Class Equipment, and forestry markets. As these industries evolve, 4Rivers Equipment is committed to developing innovative solutions, and finding emerging products to support customers’ growth and improve their lives and businesses.

As 4Rivers Equipment nears its 100-year anniversary in 2026, it looks forward to continuing to serve its customers with excellence.