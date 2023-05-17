 Albuquerque Journal Biz Bits: Sandia Credit Union accepting scholarship applications - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Journal Biz Bits: Sandia Credit Union accepting scholarship applications

By _

The Virgin Galactic spaceship VSS Unity on it’s trip to space from Spaceport America on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Virgin Galactic)

Credit Union accepting scholarship applications

Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union’s (SLFCU) 2023 Scholarship Essay Competition is open through May 31 for students enrolled full-time in a bachelor’s or master’s degree program, with a top award of $4,000. This is the 29th year the Credit Union has offered scholarships to its members.

This year, applicants are asked to address the following question in an essay of no more than 500 words: “Imagine you’ve been asked to teach someone about money management. What topics would you cover first and why?”

Applicants must also include a PDF copy of their latest transcript showing a current cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher, a PDF of their resume, and one letter of recommendation provided by an adult who is not related to the applicant.

To qualify, an applicant must be a current SLFCU member and the primary account holder of an SLFCU savings account. In the 2022 competition, SLFCU awarded a total of $12,000 to nine students. Winners will be announced in August 2023. To learn more and to apply, visit www.slfcu.org/scholarshipcompetition.

Santa Fe distillery Altar Spirits changing name

Santa Fe’s locally owned female distillery, Altar Spirits, will now be known as As Above So Below to better position the distillery for future expansion across New Mexico and the United States. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Caley Shoemaker will continue to make the same great spirits at As Above So Below with the same great team at the current Railyard District location. The distillery is committed to its time-honored distillation methods which conjure the spirits of Northern New Mexico through local botanicals and herbs and they will also continue to serve up creative cocktails at its tasting room bar. As Above So Below Distillery’s bespoke distilled spirits include RITUAL Vodka, SIGIL Gin, and ARADIA Aperitivo.

Spaceport awards Master Plan Project

The New Mexico Spaceport Authority (NMSA) has awarded the Spaceport America Master Plan Project to RS&H. Spaceport America and NMSA will partner with RS&H to identify the current and future market opportunities that will drive the success of Spaceport America.

The team will engage with local, state, and national aerospace leaders to help guide the sustainable development of Spaceport America. These efforts will further position New Mexico and Spaceport America on a critical path forward to support growth in the community and future operations at Spaceport America. The FAA-licensed launch complex is situated on 18,000 acres adjacent to the U.S. Army White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico.

4Rivers Ag side merges with 21st Century

Effective June 12, 4Rivers Equipment’s Ag division will merge with 21st Century Equipment. With the merger, 4Rivers Equipment’s Construction and Forestry division will grow and excel as it provides laser-focused support and service. 4Rivers Equipment looks forward to focusing on growing its Technology, Roadbuilding and Material Processing segments, while further developing its construction, compact construction, Production Class Equipment, and forestry markets. As these industries evolve, 4Rivers Equipment is committed to developing innovative solutions, and finding emerging products to support customers’ growth and improve their lives and businesses.

As 4Rivers Equipment nears its 100-year anniversary in 2026, it looks forward to continuing to serve its customers with excellence.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque Journal Biz Bits: Sandia Credit Union accepting scholarship applications

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque Journal Biz Bits: Sandia Credit Union accepting scholarship ...
ABQnews Seeker
Credit Union accepting scholarship applications    Sandia ... Credit Union accepting scholarship applications    Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit U ...
2
New Mexico governor, lawmakers vow to push more restrictive ...
ABQnews Seeker
A deadly shooting in Farmington has ... A deadly shooting in Farmington has renewed debate over New Mexico gun laws. Would stricter measures have made a difference?
3
Police shoot teen in Southeast Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Officers shot and injured a person ... Officers shot and injured a person Tuesday evening in Southeast Albuquerque.
4
Pattern Energy signs up first SunZia customers
ABQnews Seeker
The University of California and Shell ... The University of California and Shell Energy signed agreements this month to purchase electricity from Pattern Energy’s massive SunZia transmission and wind-generation project when ...
5
Rockies executive: Big league team's injuries felt in Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Few in professional baseball have had ... Few in professional baseball have had a busier couple of weeks than Chris Forbes. As the Colorado Rockies Director of Player Development, he's overseen ...
6
Ten minutes of chaos: Authorities identify gunman, provide details ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities identified the 18-year-old who walked ... Authorities identified the 18-year-old who walked down a Farmington street and shot several people before being killed by police Monday morning.
7
What we know about the Farmington shooting suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Police have identified a suspect who ... Police have identified a suspect who they say killed three people and injured six others in Farmington on Monday. Here's what we know about ...
8
United goes a long way (Virginia) to keep its ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's United vs. United Wednesday as ... It's United vs. United Wednesday as New Mexico goes east for a long roadie and a quick turnaround match at Loudoun United FC.
9
Preschool teacher and her mother among Farmington shooting victims
ABQnews Seeker
The three people killed in a ... The three people killed in a 'random' shooting in Farmington were identified Tuesday. Here's what we know about Melody Ivie, 73; Gwendolyn Schofield, 97; ...