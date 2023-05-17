On The Money: Baseball analogy helps in deciphering tax rules

I have defended the proposed increase in IRS funding, knowing well that some readers will consider my confidence in the IRS’ use of those funds to be naïve. Some of you have reminded me of this.

Some have been even more direct, asking if I believe that something that they did is abusive and needs correction.

The answer to every reader who has asked about a specific situation is, no, what you are doing is within the rules.

What, then, is the problem? There are many, but I have focused primarily on abuses with the use of partnerships. The IRS is outnumbered and outgunned in specialized knowledge.

This is why I have argued for hiring tax specialists to help write new regulations and, if necessary, to fight on behalf of the IRS against well-funded sponsors of abusive strategies.

But it seems when I talk about tax abuses, it becomes difficult for some to listen impassively. Fear of an out-of-control IRS makes it challenging to explain why we need better defined rules.

For that reason, I choose to try to make my point by use of a non-threatening topic – baseball, the American pastime.

Baseball has rules. Many are designed to apply to only a few situations. These rules were formulated to create a fun game but sometimes to prevent abuse. Tax practice can, to some, be a game to abuse.

In 2022 the National League adopted the designated hitter (DH). The American League had adopted it in 1973.

Earl Weaver was the clever manager of the Baltimore Orioles in the 1970s. The DH rule required that the lineup card indicate the DH.

Weaver implemented the “phantom” DH. He would list a player, often a pitcher, and a few times a player who was not even present at the ballpark, as his DH.

When the DH slot came to bat Weaver would then decide who would bat based on the situation at the time. Rule 5.11(a)(2) now requires that the DH bat at least once unless the opposing team changes pitchers.

In the early days of baseball, a player would sometimes keep a peeled and scrubbed white potato on his person. The potato could be used in a hidden ball play.

In 1934 a catcher went one step further, throwing a peeled potato into the outfield. This caused two runners to try to advance, and each was put out with the real ball.

Rule 8.01(c) now allows any umpire to rule on anything not covered by the rules. This was adopted in part to cover the potato play.

In 1911 Herman Schaefer of the Washington Senators was on first base with one out and a teammate on third. Schaefer stole second base to try to draw a throw that might allow the runner on third to score.

When the catcher did not throw, a frustrated Schaefer decided to steal first base on the next pitch. He was successful and then tried to start the process of stealing second again. Rule 5.09(b)(10) now prevents a player from running the bases in reverse order if done to confuse the defense of to “make a travesty of the game.” (It is OK if done because the player missed the prior base or must return because a fly ball was caught).

In 1926 the Cubs had loaded the bases with one out. A grounder to the first baseman started a double play attempt, with the first throw successfully forcing the runner at second.

The throw back to first was wild. The batter took off for second base. The fielder saw a runner heading home and threw home.

The runner then jogged to the dugout with the catcher in pursuit. Before the catcher realized the “runner” was the one already forced out at second, the batter reached third base. Rule 6.01(a)(5) would now call the batter out due to the action of the player put out.

There are clever people out there constantly working to achieve a result not intended by the rules. They make a travesty of the tax laws.

Congress, as the rules committee, has been of little help. I just want better umpires to make the game more sporting as it is played.

James R. Hamill is the director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com