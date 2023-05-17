 Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity announces joint project with members of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Assoc. - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity announces joint project with members of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Assoc.

By ABQJournal News Staff

In this file photo, volunteers work on a project for Habitat for Humanity at Oshara Village south of Santa Fe in November 2021. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Santa Fe Habitat announces new project

Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity has announced “Hacienda Build,” a joint project with members of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, which was kicked off end of March, according to a news release.

The project aims to build two affordable home for low-income families on lots donated by Borrego Construction in the Plaza Bonita Subdivision.

The houses will have three bedrooms and two baths, made out of adobe and feature solar, all electric appliances and have a zero net rating, the release said.

Organizations and businesses donating their time and resources for this project include:

• Sunwest Construction Specialties, Inc.

• BayWare

• Summit Electric

• Modern Design and Construction, Inc.

• Miles Conway

• Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association

• Southwest Scanning

• Schneider Electrical

• Levolor

• Whirlpool

• Schlage

• Valspar

• Rich Duran Plumbing and Heating

• Steve Onstad – Evergreen Solutions

• Douglas Maahs Construction

• Counter Intelligence

• Builders First Source

• Southern Creek Excavation

• Stonewood Flooring

• Dahl Plumbing

PNM delivers mulch to food nonprofit

Public Service Company of New Mexico recently delivered free mulch to the Rio Grande Food Project in Albuquerque, according to a news release.

PNM Vegetation Management delivered 10 yards of mulch at the end of April and volunteers from Sandia National Laboratories and ABQ Involved spread the mulch throughout the community garden the following day.

“By delivering this mulch for free, PNM saved us about $800 to $1,000 just in delivery costs,” said Kathi Cunningham, Rio Grande Food Project development director in a statement. “The mulch is quite literally part of the foundation of what we do, alleviating hunger and cultivating long-term food security in our communities.”

The Rio Grande Food Project is a nonprofit food pantry that provides supplemental and emergency food to the Albuquerque area.

To request a free mulch delivery from PNM, call 888-DIAL-PNM, or email pnmcustomerservice@pnm.com.

Rio Rancho school receives STEM grant

The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho is among the six winners of Sparklight®’s fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign, receiving a $2,500 award to support their STEM education efforts for K-12 students, according to a news release.

Sparklight, in collaboration with the Cable One family of brands, has awarded a total of nearly $120,000 through the Dream Bigger initiative since 2019, the release said.

“Helping provide our future leaders with access to hands-on learning opportunities through our ‘Dream Bigger’ campaign aligns with our continued commitment to the communities we serve,” said Trish Niemann, vice president of communications strategy. “STEM education sets these young students up for success, and we are honored to be part of their learning journey.”

The Sparklight award will assist The Ask Academy in acquiring resources, enabling students to explore new areas of robotics, physics, and engineering.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity announces joint project with members of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Assoc.

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Red-hot Lobo men's golfers advance to NCAA Championship tourney
ABQnews Seeker
SALEM, S.C. –– The New Mexico ... SALEM, S.C. –– The New Mexico men's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship by capping a historic performance Wednesday at the NCAA Salem ...
2
Rio Grande now flowing in southern New Mexico: Take ...
ABQnews Seeker
Water-watchers flock to Las Cruces to ... Water-watchers flock to Las Cruces to celebrate the annual release.
3
How do these gardens grow? 7 events for this ...
ABQnews Seeker
As things heat up in the ... As things heat up in the state, those with green thumbs come out to play. So if you want some foliage inspiration, the Parade ...
4
New Mexico Film Office to offer free, one-day PA ...
ABQnews Seeker
The free, one-day, online PA trainings ... The free, one-day, online PA trainings will run from through July and will prepare New Mexicans to begin a career as a production assistant.
5
Sparta to make NM tour stop celebrating 20 years ...
ABQnews Seeker
Sparta will perform at 8 p.m. ... Sparta will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Launchpad. Geoff Rickly of Thursday and '68 will open.
6
Jefferson Starship to land at Isleta with a slew ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jefferson Starship will perform at 8 ... Jefferson Starship will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at The Showroom at Isleta Resort & Casino.
7
Authorities credit Downtown crime drops to business-funded initiative
ABQnews Seeker
Local leaders attributed an annual drop ... Local leaders attributed an annual drop in crime in Downtown Albuquerque to a proactive policing initiative funded by local businesses.
8
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity announces joint project with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity has ... Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity has announced "Hacienda Build," a joint project with members of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, which was ...
9
The last ride: 46-year-old Bike Coop has closed
ABQnews Seeker
After moving from its original location ... After moving from its original location on Central, the Bike Coop has been selling wheels at 120 Yale SE since 2013.