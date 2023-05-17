Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity announces joint project with members of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Assoc.

Santa Fe Habitat announces new project

Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity has announced “Hacienda Build,” a joint project with members of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, which was kicked off end of March, according to a news release.

The project aims to build two affordable home for low-income families on lots donated by Borrego Construction in the Plaza Bonita Subdivision.

The houses will have three bedrooms and two baths, made out of adobe and feature solar, all electric appliances and have a zero net rating, the release said.

Organizations and businesses donating their time and resources for this project include:

• Sunwest Construction Specialties, Inc.

• BayWare

• Summit Electric

• Modern Design and Construction, Inc.

• Miles Conway

• Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association

• Southwest Scanning

• Schneider Electrical

• Levolor

• Whirlpool

• Schlage

• Valspar

• Rich Duran Plumbing and Heating

• Steve Onstad – Evergreen Solutions

• Douglas Maahs Construction

• Counter Intelligence

• Builders First Source

• Southern Creek Excavation

• Stonewood Flooring

• Dahl Plumbing

PNM delivers mulch to food nonprofit

Public Service Company of New Mexico recently delivered free mulch to the Rio Grande Food Project in Albuquerque, according to a news release.

PNM Vegetation Management delivered 10 yards of mulch at the end of April and volunteers from Sandia National Laboratories and ABQ Involved spread the mulch throughout the community garden the following day.

“By delivering this mulch for free, PNM saved us about $800 to $1,000 just in delivery costs,” said Kathi Cunningham, Rio Grande Food Project development director in a statement. “The mulch is quite literally part of the foundation of what we do, alleviating hunger and cultivating long-term food security in our communities.”

The Rio Grande Food Project is a nonprofit food pantry that provides supplemental and emergency food to the Albuquerque area.

To request a free mulch delivery from PNM, call 888-DIAL-PNM, or email pnmcustomerservice@pnm.com.

Rio Rancho school receives STEM grant

The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho is among the six winners of Sparklight®’s fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign, receiving a $2,500 award to support their STEM education efforts for K-12 students, according to a news release.

Sparklight, in collaboration with the Cable One family of brands, has awarded a total of nearly $120,000 through the Dream Bigger initiative since 2019, the release said.

“Helping provide our future leaders with access to hands-on learning opportunities through our ‘Dream Bigger’ campaign aligns with our continued commitment to the communities we serve,” said Trish Niemann, vice president of communications strategy. “STEM education sets these young students up for success, and we are honored to be part of their learning journey.”

The Sparklight award will assist The Ask Academy in acquiring resources, enabling students to explore new areas of robotics, physics, and engineering.