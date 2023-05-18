New hires, promotions: Journal Business Briefcase

welcome

David Sutliff has joined New Mexico Mutual as an agency relations specialist. In his new role, Sutliff will develop and maintain the company’s relationships with independent insurance agencies. He will oversee all aspects of agency relations and will serve as New Mexico Mutual’s liaison to insurance industry associations and other business groups. He has 40 years of experience in the insurance industry and has worked for insurance companies around the nation in agency relations, sales, underwriting and business development. Sutliff holds a bachelor’s degree in management and human resources from California State Polytechnic University. New Mexico Mutual is the largest writer of workers’ compensation insurance in the state.

APPLAUSE

Gary Peterson, owner of One Community Auto and Rt66 Auctions, has been named winner of New Mexico Small Business Administration’s Small Business Award in the category of Minority-Owned Business. A Roswell native, Peterson joined the US Air Force, retiring as a major in 2011. He founded One Community Auto in Albuquerque in 2013. One Community Auto is now working with 57 non-profits in New Mexico to handle all aspects of their car donations. Rt66 Auctions is an online sales platform that has grown to support estate charity, business and government liquidation auctions.

PROMOTION

Diane Duran has been promoted to Agency Relations Associate by New Mexico Mutual. In her new role, Duran will administer and maintain the company’s relationships with their independent insurance agencies by overseeing all aspects of activities related to newly contracted agencies. In addition, she’ll manage the administration of all new agency contracts, and producer appointments and terminations, in accordance with state and company guidelines. Duran began her career with New Mexico Mutual in 2022 and has quickly ascended in her role of agency relations. Duran helps lead New Mexico Mutual’s Volunteer Time Off Program and works with numerous organizations to find volunteer opportunities for their employees. Before joining the company, Duran served as a marketing coordinator and legal assistant for Giddens & Gatton Law, P.C. for more than eight years.

Gaabe Zamora has been promoted to project director at Forage, a program of Meals on Wheels New Mexico. Zamora began his career with Meals on Wheels in 2016 as a chef. He was promoted to kitchen manager, where he was responsible for developing tasteful and creative meals. Forage is a new program of Meals on Wheels, which places vending machines in high-traffic areas that dispense healthy food selections for people.

ETC.

Lissa Lowe has been named the court executive officer of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court. Lowe previously served as a deputy court executive officer. Lowe started her career with the court in 2007 as a probation officer and was promoted several times within the Probation and Specialty Courts Divisions. An Albuquerque native, Lowe earned dual undergraduate degrees in Criminology and Spanish from the University of New Mexico. In this new role, Lowe is responsible for the administrative functions of the state court to include personnel matters, maintaining and securing the courthouse and adjoining properties and advocating to the state Legislature for the court’s needed resources.

BULLETIN BOARD

Femcity Albuquerque will host its networking event happy hour for women of all ages and backgrounds 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Two Cranes Bistro and Brew 901 Rio Grande NW Suite A192m. This networking event is for FemCity members, but a free 30-day membership is available, and events are free for first time attendees. To learn more or RSVP visit femcity.com/albuquerque. For questions email Terri Dean at Terri@femcity.com.

SCORE Albuquerque will host its workshop titled “Ask the Expert Q&A: Marketing” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Local expert DJ Heckes, chief executive officer of EXHIB-IT!, has decades of experience as a small-business owner. She will answer marketing-related questions such as branding materials, timing, message, social media and how to develop a marketing plan. This workshop is free; register at score.org/albuquerque/event/ask-expert-qa-marketing-5162023.

Connection Hub, a free professional small business owner club, is having their quarterly meeting 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday, at 4801 Lange Ave NE, Suite 110. Connection Hub is hosted by Office Alternatives, which offers local executive office suites and virtual offices in Albuquerque. RSVP at: www.eventbrite.com/e/559715523197 or contact Office Alternatives at 505-796-9600.