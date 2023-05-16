 A ribbon cutting was held last September for Albuquerque's Route 66 Visitors Center. Why hasn’t it opened yet? - Albuquerque Journal

A ribbon cutting was held last September for Albuquerque’s Route 66 Visitors Center. Why hasn’t it opened yet?

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

The new Route 66 Visitor Center, pictured May 10 — built with money from the state, Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque — has not yet opened to the public. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal

Last September, numerous elected officials and community members gathered to cut the ribbon at the Route 66 Visitor Center, celebrating the completion of the new $13.1 million project on West Central Avenue.

The large community party — featuring over an hour of speeches, music and a car show — was heralded as a “preview” of the Bernalillo County-owned facility that was supposed to open sometime in 2023.

Over seven months later, the facility still remains closed to the public. The county said its contract with the third-party manager begins June 1, though it’s not clear when the entire venue will be open. Some elements — like the amphitheater and gift shop — could be ready some time in June, but other features are likely further away.

Officials acknowledge that it has taken longer than expected to get to this point, and that the building was not fully complete in September.

Delayed parts meant crews did not finish the building’s grand staircase until November. And there was a long wait for the center’s walk-in refrigerator and freezer, plus some issues with the kitchen’s electricity that were not remedied until last month, Deputy County Manager Elias Archuleta said.

West Central Route 66 Visitor Center at Nine Mile Hill just outside of Albuquerque, pictured on May 10, is a 21,000-square-foot facility with a taproom, event space, museum and amphitheater.. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)

The county finally received the certificate of occupancy on April 11.

County spokeswoman Tia Bland said two of the project’s biggest champions — County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada and Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña — “were excited and eager to show off the facility to the community,” hence the ribbon cutting as soon as it achieved “substantial completion” in September.

“We all knew we were still a few months away from final completion,” Bland said in an email response to Journal questions, “but the delays ended up taking longer than anticipated.”

Bernalillo County is the facility’s owner, but the state and the city of Albuquerque both contributed toward construction of the center, located just outside Albuquerque’s western boundary on Nine Mile Hill. The 21,000-square-foot visitor center includes a taproom, event space, museum and amphitheater.

Proponents initially touted it as a self-sustaining venture that would cover its own operating costs by generating revenue through private event rentals and an on-site brewery tenant. However, the city and the county now intend to subsidize the operations.

They are paying the nonprofit West Central Community Development Group a combined $500,000 annually to operate the venue. Deputy County Manager Lisa Sedillo White said the contract with WCCDG is for four years with an option to extend another four and based on funding availability each year.

WCCDG initially planned to use outside vendors to manage the brewery and banquet room, but organization Executive Director Luis Hernandez said the chosen partner has since walked away from the project.

A sign posted outside the West Central Route 66 Visitor Center at Nine Mile Hill just outside of Albuquerque, pictured on May 10, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)

He said the WCCDG is currently fielding interest from other breweries but may end up handling banquet bookings in-house, at least to start.

The visitor center’s gift shop, amphitheater and outdoor market space will be the easiest to open and should be available as early as June. The taproom is “turnkey” and also could launch quickly once a vendor comes aboard.

But there are other features, like the lowrider museum and neon sign graveyard, would likely take more time. There is no defined schedule yet.

“We’ll do (this) in phases,” he said.

