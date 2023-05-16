 APD identifies man killed in Sunday shooting - Albuquerque Journal

APD identifies man killed in Sunday shooting

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

The person who shot three people in broad daylight on Sunday remained at-large on Monday.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting, which happened around 1 p.m. Sunday near Central and Wyoming.

Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said no arrests have been made.

Atkins on Monday identified the person who was killed as Lance Tungovia, 34.

Police didn’t say if it appeared the victims were targeted or shot at random.

“We are not characterizing Sunday’s homicide in any way,” Atkins said. “Detectives are still gathering evidence.”

Central was closed in the area for hours Sunday during the investigation.

