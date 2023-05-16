Isotopes gearing up for two-week homestand

It hasn’t been the easiest couple weeks for the Isotopes. At 16-23, they’re tied with El Paso and Salt Lake for the worst record in the PCL and are just 4-8 in May.

If they’re going to turn it, it’s likely it’ll happen at home.

The Isotopes open their first two-week homestand of the season against Tacoma on Tuesday night. After their six-game series against the Rainiers, they’ll host Round Rock for six games from May 23-28.

And if the Isotopes are going to right the ship, they’ll have to do so without arguably their best pitcher and one of their more consistent bats. Relief pitcher Fernando Abad and first baseman Michael Toglia were called up to the Colorado Rockies, the big league club announced Monday, after infielder C.J. Cron and pitcher Nick Mears were placed on the 10 and 15 day injured lists, respectively.

Abad sported a 1.69 ERA with 20 strikeouts, two saves and three earned runs allowed over 16 innings with Albuquerque this season. Abad, 37, was a welcome surprise coming out of the bullpen for the Isotopes and will likely serve as a long reliever in his first MLB stint since 2021.

Then there’s Toglia. At 24 years old, he’s viewed as one of the Rockies top prospects and just missed making Colorado’s opening day roster. With Albuquerque, he slashed .257/.364/.857 over 37 games.

“He’ll get some at-bats through the course of this week or however long ‘Cronie’ is on the IL,” Rockies manager Bud Black said in an interview with The Denver Post. “There’s a strike-zone awareness that he has, but he’s also got to pull the trigger on strikes — be aggressive, be ready to hit from pitch one.”

MONDAY’S GAME: 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffmann (2-3, 7.78 ERA) vs. Tacoma RHP Darren McCaughan (2-1, 6.82 ERA)