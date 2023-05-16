 ‘A horrific tragedy’: Politicians address Farmington shooting - Albuquerque Journal

‘A horrific tragedy’: Politicians address Farmington shooting

By ABQJournal News Staff

Authorities investigate the scene of a deadly shooting on North Dustin Avenue in Farmington on Monday. Officials say four people were killed and 10 injured, including two police officers. The shooter was among those killed, police said. (Jon Austria/Journal)

As details of Monday’s shooting trickled in, elected officials from all over the state expressed condolences.

“It is with profound sorrow that I acknowledge a shooting that occurred in our midst, an act of violence that has left us reeling in anguish and disbelief,” Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this incomprehensible time of pain and loss.”

In a statement released on Twitter, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was “deeply upset by the tragic violence that unfolded today in Farmington,” and that she was “praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy.”

A Democrat in her second term, Lujan Grisham said the shooting was another reminder of the prevalence of gun violence throughout the country.

“Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day. This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible,” she said.

The Republican Party of New Mexico thanked law enforcement for “quickly stopping the criminal shooter.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the grieving families and survivors, including the two police officers who were wounded at the scene,” the party said. “Our state is experiencing an unprecedented crime crisis that is being intensified every year by softer penalties for violent criminals.”

State Sens. Steven Neville, R-Aztec, and Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, said in a joint statement they were disturbed and distraught by the violence.

“We mourn the loss of our neighbors and friends who had their life cut short,” they said. “Our deepest gratitude goes out to Farmington Police officers who stood up to this individual and put an end to the carnage. We pray for a speedy recovery for our officers shot in the line of duty and for the families who grieve the loss of a loved one tonight.”

New Mexico’s Congressional delegation, who are all Democrats, also issued a joint statement pledging federal resources moving forward. They also said they would support additional gun-control measures.

“Today, gun violence took the lives of our elders, wounded two police officers, and paralyzed Farmington’s small community in fear,” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, whose district includes the Farmington area, said on Twitter. “I praise the heroes who drove to danger to stop the violence. I pray for the quick recovery of the wounded and for the families of those we lost.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘A horrific tragedy’: Politicians address Farmington shooting

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
‘You have to come together as a community’: Farmington ...
ABQnews Seeker
More than a hundred people gathered ... More than a hundred people gathered in front of Hills Church beneath a towering steel cross, to pray just hours after a shooting.
2
‘A horrific tragedy’: Politicians address Farmington shooting
ABQnews Seeker
As details of Monday's shooting trickled ... As details of Monday's shooting trickled in, elected officials from all over the state expressed condolences.
3
'Rampage' in Farmington: Police say gunman fired at random, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The active shooting unfolded in a ... The active shooting unfolded in a quiet middle-class neighborhood lined with houses and churches in the heart of Farmington.
4
Isotopes gearing up for two-week homestand
ABQnews Seeker
The Isotopes open their first two-week ... The Isotopes open their first two-week homestand of the season against Tacoma on Tuesday night.
5
APD identifies man killed in Sunday shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Gunman remains at-large. Gunman remains at-large.
6
Top of Mind: Do you think the $5 million ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Do you think the $5 ... OPINION: Do you think the $5 million jury judgment against former President Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit was appropriate?
7
Multiple killed, including suspect, in Farmington mass shooting: What ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Farmington Police Department is reporting ... The Farmington Police Department is reporting at multiple people were killed, including the suspect, during an "incident involving an active shooter" Monday.
8
Former Gov. Jerry Apodaca remembered as trailblazer during Capitol ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jerry Apodaca was remembered as an ... Jerry Apodaca was remembered as an energetic trailblazer who opened doors for a wide swath of New Mexicans, while charting a more modern and ...
9
Man pleads no contest to fatal drunken driving crash
ABQnews Seeker
A Roswell man pleaded 'no contest' ... A Roswell man pleaded 'no contest' Monday in connection with a fatal drunken-driving crash in Albuquerque in November 2021. Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam ...