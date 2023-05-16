‘A horrific tragedy’: Politicians address Farmington shooting

As details of Monday’s shooting trickled in, elected officials from all over the state expressed condolences.

“It is with profound sorrow that I acknowledge a shooting that occurred in our midst, an act of violence that has left us reeling in anguish and disbelief,” Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this incomprehensible time of pain and loss.”

In a statement released on Twitter, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was “deeply upset by the tragic violence that unfolded today in Farmington,” and that she was “praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy.”

A Democrat in her second term, Lujan Grisham said the shooting was another reminder of the prevalence of gun violence throughout the country.

“Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day. This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible,” she said.

The Republican Party of New Mexico thanked law enforcement for “quickly stopping the criminal shooter.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the grieving families and survivors, including the two police officers who were wounded at the scene,” the party said. “Our state is experiencing an unprecedented crime crisis that is being intensified every year by softer penalties for violent criminals.”

State Sens. Steven Neville, R-Aztec, and Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, said in a joint statement they were disturbed and distraught by the violence.

“We mourn the loss of our neighbors and friends who had their life cut short,” they said. “Our deepest gratitude goes out to Farmington Police officers who stood up to this individual and put an end to the carnage. We pray for a speedy recovery for our officers shot in the line of duty and for the families who grieve the loss of a loved one tonight.”

New Mexico’s Congressional delegation, who are all Democrats, also issued a joint statement pledging federal resources moving forward. They also said they would support additional gun-control measures.

“Today, gun violence took the lives of our elders, wounded two police officers, and paralyzed Farmington’s small community in fear,” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, whose district includes the Farmington area, said on Twitter. “I praise the heroes who drove to danger to stop the violence. I pray for the quick recovery of the wounded and for the families of those we lost.”