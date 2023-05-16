 ‘You have to come together as a community’: Farmington mourns shooting victims - Albuquerque Journal

‘You have to come together as a community’: Farmington mourns shooting victims

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Farmington City Council members Jeanine Bingham-Kelly, second from left, Linda Rodgers, center, and Sean Sharer, right, at a vigil at Hills Church in Farmington on Monday. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)

FARMINGTON — A little before 8 p.m. Monday, more than a hundred people gathered in front of Hills Church, beneath a towering steel cross, to pray for the victims of a deadly shooting earlier in the day.

The hastily-convened vigil — organized in a little over an hour Monday night — included short speeches by the mayor and two local pastors, as well as hymns and bible verses. Mourners hugged each other and wiped away tears as they listened.

The night concluded with a solemn moment of silence, “for those who lost so much this afternoon.”

“I can’t express to you my sorrow, I can’t express to you my pain,” said Mayor Nate Duckett, addressing the crowd. “I can’t express to you how I thought forever that this wouldn’t happen to us here. We are a community that is defined by the quality of our character, by our ability to serve one another in a moment of need.”

“This senseless act of violence is not who we are,” he added.

Law enforcement officers from the Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police mingled among the crowd.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett speaks during a vigil in front of Hills Church in Farmington just hours after a shooting left four dead, including the suspect, and others injured. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

“The response to this call to action was immediate, it was swift,” Duckett said. “This is a well trained law enforcement agency, I’m talking city, county, state, the FBI, everybody came to the call. That comforts me, knowing that those folks are there and they’re ready.”

Fred Proctor, who attended the vigil, said he was drawn there to be with the community.

“It’s not like something you’ve got in a playbook,” he said. “The healing — you have to come together as a community. We’re not defined by an event.”

Randy Joslin, a pastor at Oasis Ministries about six blocks from the where the shooting took place, said his staff heard the gunfire and had to evacuate the office.

He stressed that it was not just the victims’ families who were grappling with the tragedy, but also the family of the shooter and many others.

“We have first responders who have been impacted by the events today, we have children who were suddenly locked down in their classroom, all of them hurting,” Joslin said. “So what do we do….we let our light shine because when the light shines the darkness cannot overwhelm it.

Community members hold candles during a vigil at Hills Church Farmington on Monday. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)
