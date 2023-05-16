Albuquerque City Council takes up ‘weak mayor’ proposal

Electing a new mayor every four-to-eight years disrupts progress in Albuquerque, two councilors backing a proposal to change the city’s form of government said Monday.

Councilors Louie Sanchez and Renee Grout are cosponsoring a City Charter amendment that would integrate the mayor into the City Council, eliminating the so-called “strong mayor” form of government in place for half a century in Albuquerque.

Councilors voted 9-0 on Monday to defer action on the measure until June 5.

The proposal would give a council-appointed city manager many of the powers now held by the mayor, including the authority to appoint the police chief and other department directors.

“It’s not about politics for me — it’s about growing in the right direction,” Grout said of the proposal. “I want to take politics out of what we are doing.”

Supporters say cities with a “weak mayor” structure — including Rio Rancho, Las Cruces and Las Vegas, Nevada — function more efficiently with a “council-manager” form of government.

“When you look at the cities around us, they are thriving,” Grout said.

No councilors took a hard stand against the proposal, although several said changing the city’s form of government is a major decision that requires additional discussion.

“I think these are healthy discussions,” Councilor Isaac Benton said of the proposal. He and Councilor Klarissa Peña said those discussions should include the possibility of consolidating the governments of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, which is not included in the current proposal.

At least six of the nine city councilors must agree to put the measure on the Nov. 7 local election ballot. The measure then would require support from city voters.

City Clerk Ethan Watson told councilors that he must file the measure with Bernalillo County no later than Aug. 29 to get it on the ballot.

If approved by voters, the changes would not take effect until after the next mayoral election in 2025. As such, the measure would not affect Mayor Tim Keller unless he seeks reelection.

“This is not a referendum on the current mayor,” Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn said. “This is a referendum about what is the best form of government.”

A draft of the legislation said the mayor would “be recognized as the head of the city government for all ceremonial purposes” but have no administrative duties. The mayor would vote at council meetings only in the event of a tie, which is rare for the city’s nine-member council.

Keller’s administration opposes the measure. The mayor’s spokeswoman, Ava Montoya, said the measure would “turn back the clock 50 years to the dark ages of city government, and is the opposite direction of where American cities are heading.”

Co-sponsor Sanchez urged councilors to send the measure to voters.

“If the voters tell us that we need to change the government, we change it,” he said.

Pay raises for city employees included in new budget

Councilors on Monday also approved a $1.37 billion capital budget for fiscal year 2024 — $53.6 million lower than the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The budget, which takes effect July 1, includes a 3.5% pay raise for city employees and $4 million to increase pay for police officer cadets. Councilors also approved a $15 minimum wage for city employees.

The budget also includes $48.8 million in nonrecurring appropriations, including a $3 million increase to pay for free fares on city buses, and $14 million for housing vouchers.