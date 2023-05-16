 Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles - Albuquerque Journal

Russia launches ‘exceptional’ air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Loud explosions sounded above Kyiv early Tuesday as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination of missiles launched from the air, sea and land.

Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time,” said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration.

It is the eighth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. It also comes as President Volodymyr Zelenksyy concludes a whirlwind European tour to greet Ukraine’s key wartime allies, which spurred an additional tranche of pledged military aid.

“According to preliminary information the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace of Kyiv were detected and destroyed,” said Popko.

Ukraine’s Air Force said 18 missiles of various types were launched, including drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. All were intercepted and shot down, said Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

Six “Kinzhal” aero-ballistic missiles were launched from MiG-31K aircraft, nine cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three land-based S-400 cruise missiles targeted the capital, said Ihnat in a statement on Telegram.

After the first onslaught, Russia also launched Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and conducted aerial reconnaissance, Ihnat said.

Debris fell across several districts in the capital. In the Solomyansky district, causing a fire in a non-residential building. The fire was extinguished.

Debris set cars on fire and fell on the grounds of a zoo, but no losses were reported, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Home » AP Feeds » Russia launches ‘exceptional’ air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Loud explosions ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Loud explosions sounded above Kyiv early Tuesday as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination ...
2
UK pledges attack drones, more missiles as Ukraine's Zelenskyy ...
AP Feeds
LONDON (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr ... LONDON (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the British government at the end of a whirlwind European tour Monday to join a 'fighter ...
3
Paw and order: Courthouse dog retires after 70 (dog) ...
ABQnews Seeker
After 10 years on the job ... After 10 years on the job — 70 in dog years — black Labrador and courthouse dog Cassie has worked her last day. For ...
4
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing ...
AP Feeds
ROME (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr ... ROME (AP) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, later saying he sought support for ...
5
'Chonkosaurus,' plump Chicago snapping turtle captured on video, goes ...
AP Feeds
Footage of a plump snapping turtle ... Footage of a plump snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago waterway has gone viral after the man who filmed the well-fed reptile marveled at ...
6
New Mexico officials: FEMA delays lead to mistrust among ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Every day that passes without compensation ... 'Every day that passes without compensation to the victims delays their ability to begin rebuilding after losing so much.'
7
Ukraine says counteroffensive delayed; Britain sending cruise missiles to ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- President Volodymyr ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in remarks broadcast Thursday that Kyiv is delaying its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia's occupying forces because ...
8
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing before WWII tributes
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia enacted ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia enacted a major security clampdown before Tuesday's annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, ...
9
Worries grow about Ukraine nuke plant amid evacuations
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Anxiety about ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Anxiety about the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant grew Sunday after the Moscow-installed governor of the Ukrainian region ...