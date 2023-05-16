 Find out when Post Malone will perform in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Find out when Post Malone will perform in Albuquerque

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy nominated Post Malone will perform in Albuquerque on Aug. 10, at Isleta Amphitheater. (Courtesy of Adam Degross)

Time to feel like a rockstar.

Grammy nominated Post Malone is heading out on tour, which will make a stop on Aug. 10, at Isleta Amphitheater.

Post also announced his return to North America with the ‘If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ Tour following his highly successful trek across the US and Canada last year and Europe this year for his long awaited ‘Twelve Carat Tour’. The 2023 North America run will give fans his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show.

Post Malone’s next album, “Austin,” will be released on July 28.

Presale tickets go on sale on 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, via Citi at citientertainment.com.

General public sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at livenation.com.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” Post Malone says. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Post Malone will release his next single entitled “Mourning” on Friday May 19.

Post Malone emerged in 2015 with the diamond-selling “Congratulations” (feat. Quavo) and achieved back-to-back No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200.

In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200.

He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA history” with the 17x-platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” (feat. Swae Lee).

In 2023, he garnered a Grammy nomination for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” (with Doja Cat), marking his 10th career nomination in six years.

