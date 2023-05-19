 Off the grid in New Mexico: 10 eclectic houses that are way out of town - Albuquerque Journal

Off the grid in New Mexico: 10 eclectic houses that are way out of town

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

If you’re sick and tired of the hustle and bustle of the city, maybe its time to move to the countryside and start a farm with crops, animals and honey bees.

These 10 houses around New Mexico are varying degrees “off the grid” — some still have internet, but all have the potential to be your next adventure.

498 Starfire, Quemado

Price: $99,000

This tiny home is 24 feet by 16 feet. It has high ceilings, a well-lit main room with a living room and kitchen area. The bathroom has a shower, sink and composting toilet. There is no heating or utilities, but the floor has been updated to support a wood-burning stove. The house has a pitched metal roof, built-in small refrigerator, two-burner cooktop and solar panels to generate electricity to pump water from the tank.

Year built: N/A

House size: 384 square feet

Lot size: 16.94 acres

Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 1 three-quarter bath

75 Doe Run, Los Ojos

Price: $119,900

This home has a well, pumped by a gas generator, and solar panels to power the lights and some household items. The owners only used it in the summer, so it would need some insulation work before it’s ready to live in year-round. However, there is a propane tank set up for a heater. The waterless, composting toilet is RV-style, with a 27-gallon holding tank. The wraparound porch is great for enjoying a summer evening.

Year built:1999

House size: 513 square feet

Lot size: 3.65 acres

Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 1 half-bath

169 La Questa, Torreon

Price: $143,999

Enjoy more than 20 acres of potential in the Manzano Mountains. This custom-built home has sweeping views, nearby wildlife and mature trees. The cozy cabin features a wood-burning stove in the living room. The kitchen has a sink, four-burner gas stove and small refrigerator.

Year built: N/A

House size: 998 square feet

Lot size: 20.74 acres

Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 1 three-quarters bath

19 Cien Fuegos, Grants

Price: $300,000

This cabin has a fireplace, spacious deck and detached garage for extra storage. The space is brightly lit by plenty of windows and wood vigas line the ceiling. The bathroom has a full bathtub and composting toilet. The lot has more than 22 acres of potential.

Year built: 2000

House size: 974 square feet

Lot size: 22.95 acres

Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 1 full bath

217 S Carson, Carson

Price: $349,000

 

This rustic cabin has a private, solar-powered well with two systems — indoors there is a hand pump, and outdoors there is a side-room shower, composting outhouse and space for a garden. The lot is set up for livestock with horse stalls and a pipe corral already in place.

Year built: N/A

House size: 860 square feet

Lot size: 45 acres

Bedrooms: 1

Baths: Composting outhouse

46 Lovato, Tijeras

Price: $350,000

This manufactured home has solar panels, a private well with extra holding tank and soapstone wood stove. The kitchen has an island, farmhouse sink, tiled backsplash, cherry-wood cabinets and a spacious pantry. The master bedroom has a tiled shower, double sinks, a vanity space and water closet. The lot is zoned for animals so you can bring horses and pets.

Year built: 2019

House size: 1,761 square feet

Lot size: 16.21 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 1 full bath, 1 three-quarters bath

2 N Lemuria, Tres Piedras

Price: $519,000

Built by well-known architect Mike Reynolds, this home —  part of the Earthship Global series — was featured on his advertisements. The home has tile flooring, large windows throughout and a sun porch. The solar system batteries are three years old and there is a more-than-3,000-gallon cistern for water. The location is 30 minutes from the Taos Ski Valley.

Year built: N/A

House size: 1,300 square feet

Lot size: 1.50 acres

Bedrooms: 1

Baths: 1 full bath

16 Sacred Way, Glorieta

Price: $530,000

 

This 20-acre lot hosts multiple build sites. The current layout lists them as the primary build site, secondary build site and artist’s retreat. The primary and secondary build sites have electricity and the primary site also has a well and septic tank. There is an established lavender field with a large steel storage shed and two 125-gallon water tanks, one 550-gallon water tank and a secondary electrical transformer box. There is also an archery field. The house at the south end of the property has a wood-burning stove, fresh water tank, kitchenette, large deck, barbecue and prep station, outdoor shower and outhouse, pantry, CenturyLink internet connection and a flat-screen TV. The road leading to the property is county maintained and there is established mail service.

Year built: N/A

House size: N/A

Lot size: 20.09 acres

Bedrooms: 1

Baths: Outhouse

133 Christian Ranch, Silver City

Price: $698,000

Almost 60 acres of land make up this property. In addition to the main house, there are three covered stalls and a tack room and hay storage area already set up and awaiting horses. The home is solar-powered and has a backup propane generator. The open floorplan has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home is filled with natural light from the many large windows.

Year built: 2007

House size: 1,856 square feet

Lot size: 59.90 acres

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 full bath

357 Co Road C004, Ocate

Price: $824,900

 

Frolic in the open meadow or forests and grow your crops in a certified organic dry-land cultivation plot, graze livestock, keep bees and grow orchards and gardens. The house has solar power and wood heating, a propane water heater and cook stove, recessed lighting, new wiring and circuits. The walls have been newly mudded, there is a slate porch and french drain gutters on the metal roof. The office has hardwood flooring and book shelves. A variety of trees have been planted to support the beehive. There is a subterranean greenhouse for growing crops year-round, and a rock-walled chicken coop. The property has fiber optic internet and a phone connection.

Year built: 900

House size: 900 square feet

Lot size: 176.71 acres

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 full bath

