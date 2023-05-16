Meow Wolf to open ‘The Real Unreal’ in Grapevine, Texas, on July 14

It’s time to enter Meow Wolf’s newest portal.

On Tuesday, Meow Wolf announced that its Grapevine, Texas, location will open on July 14, and will be called “The Real Unreal.”

The location is the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company’s fourth location. It joins Santa Fe’s “House of Eternal Return,” Denver’s “Convergence Station” and Las Vegas, Nevada’s “Omega Mart” as part of the Meow Wolf experience.

According to Meow Wolf, visitors to “The Real Unreal” will embark on a journey through a technicolor wonderland that blends storytelling, technology, and immersive art.

“It’s an exciting moment to share the opening date of our next exhibition. ‘The Real Unreal’ has been in the works for years and takes a bold step forward in our evolution of art and storytelling,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf. “As we pursue sustainable and thoughtful expansion, we are beyond excited to bring our unique brand of wonder unveiling this next chapter of the Meow Wolf universe and look forward to having new participants experience Meow Wolf.”

The experience encourages visitors to explore different dimensions of perspective and creativity through more than 30+ rooms of multidimensional art and compelling narrative.

A missing boy, a chosen family, and Hapulusgarrulus Lophoaquaflori all lie at the center of the “The Real Unreal” story, conceived by author LaShawn Wanak.

It all begins with a blended family who has unknowingly unlocked portals to a different existence. As participants investigate these portals to the unknown, they will explore rooms that are both unfamiliar yet accessible through unforgettable psychedelic art.

In addition to the exhibition, “The Real Unreal” will also include a cafe, retail store, and venue for live events.

“When participants step into ‘The Real Unreal,’ they start a cosmic odyssey where surprises await around every corner, and each discovery sparks its own story,” said Dale Sheehan, senior vice president and executive creative director. “Every element in the exhibition weaves together a tapestry of characters, stories, and worlds. The creative energy of ‘The Real Unreal’ extends beyond the physical, and leads to a potential unlimited host of cosmic side-effects.

Meow Wolf Grapevine brings together 150 artists and fabricators, including 38 from Texas, who have created the artistic installations making up 70 unique and captivating experiences within “The Real Unreal.”

Artists of all forms — including muralists, sculptors, photographers, undermallers, and video game designers — have collaborated on the installation.

Collaborating artists working on this project include Dan Lam, Emmanuelle John, Mariell Guzman, Lance McGoldrick, XaLaVier Nelson Jr., Riley Holloway, and Nico Salazar (Future Fantasy Delight).

Starting July 14, “The Real Unreal” will be open at 10 a.m. daily. Hours are subject to change. Tickets are available for pre-purchase starting at $50 for General Admission ($45 for Children). All are required to pre-book a time slot for entry at meowwolf.com/visit/grapevine.