‘Shipping up’ from Boston: Dropkick Murphys slated to perform Oct. 10 at Revel ABQ

Albuquerque, it’s Dropkick Murphys time.

The legendary band is heading out on tour this fall and will make at stop at Revel ABQ on Oct. 10.

The band will be joined by The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, at dropkickmurphys.com and wearetheinterrupters.com.

Dropkick Murphys are plugging back in after a pair of acoustic albums — 2022s “This Machine Still Kills Fascists” and recently released “Okemah Rising” — which interprets the work of Woody Guthrie for a new generation.

The albums were recorded in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with producer Ted Hutt.

The Interrupters released its fourth studio album, “In The Wild,” in Aug. 2022.

Roots rocker Jesse Ahern will release his Ted Hutt-produced debut album “Roots Rock Rebel” on Sept. 15.

Dropkick Murphys is comprised of Ken Casey, Tim Brennan, Jeff DaRosa, Matt Kelly, James Lynch and Kevin Rheault.

Since 1996, the band has created the kind of music that’s meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally.

The band’s celebrated discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts — “Turn Up That Dial,” “11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory,” “Signed and Sealed in Blood,” “Going Out In Style,” along with 2005’s gold-selling “The Warrior’s Code” featuring the near double platinum classic “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.”