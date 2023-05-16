 Grace Potter's 'Mother Road' video features iconic Albuquerque cafe - Albuquerque Journal

Grace Potter’s ‘Mother Road’ video features iconic Albuquerque cafe

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grace Potter’s latest video “Mother Road” was filmed in Albuquerque. (Courtesy of YouTube)

Grace Potter has traveled the world performing music.

The musician returned to Albuquerque to film her latest music videos, “Mother Road” and “Good Time.”

According to the New Mexico Film Office, Potter wrapped the production in April.

The videos are directed by Catherine Fordham with Ghost Dance Films, written and produced by Jessica Leonard, line produced by Reinhard Lorenz on behalf of Albuquerque-based Inspirado LLC, and lensed by Drew Levin.

The majority of the video takes place inside Hurricane’s Cafe on Lomas Boulevard.

“I am excited to return to New Mexico for this music video!” Potter said in a statement.

In a 2013 interview with the Journal, Potter said she spent time in Albuquerque while growing up.

“I was 8 years old and turning 9,” she said. “I spent my birthdays there and I treasure it. I didn’t know my parents were going through financial crisis.”

Potter then lived with her grandparents. She enjoys getting to come back to Albuquerque.

“We used to use their house in the Four Hills neighborhood,” she said. “The band used to use their house as a pit stop.”

The production employed approximately 40 New Mexicans, including 30 resident crew members, nine background actors, and one principal actor.

