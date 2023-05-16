‘No rhyme or reason’: Farmington residents assess damage after neighborhood ravaged by random, deadly shooting

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times



The morning after a shooter roamed up and down a residential street in Farmington, firing indiscriminately into houses and cars, signs of the killing spree can be seen all over the neighborhood.

A truck has a flat tire. Bullets have pierced through car frames, stucco walls and bedroom windows. Blood stains are on the street. Evidence markers are everywhere.

About 11 a.m. Monday, police say an 18-year-old man with three different weapons, including an “AR-style rifle” began walking along Dustin Avenue — a busy thoroughfare lined with churches and homes abutting a quiet middle class neighborhood — and started shooting.

Three women, all over the age of 70, were killed and six others, including two police officers, were injured. Responding officers shot and killed the suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified.

The home where neighbors said the suspect lived with his father and younger sister is empty on Tuesday. A bouquet of light pink carnations has been placed at the entrance. An evidence marker surrounds a bullet hole on the porch.

‘It was terrifying’

Jolene Robledo was at home, across the street from where the suspect lived, with her 1-year-old daughter unloading the dishwasher when the gunfire started.

“I heard somebody out here and I didn’t know if they were in my backyard,” Robledo said. “I didn’t know where they were so we just quietly went back inside, locked the door and barricaded ourselves in between the washer and the dryer. It was just continuous, continuous shooting for what felt like three or four minutes.”

Robledo called her husband, who called his cousin. The two men rushed to the home. A motorcyclist was stopping people just outside the scene, warning people of the danger.

The street was in chaos. A man was bleeding from his arm. People were trying to help a woman who had fallen out of her car and was fatally injured. Two other women were already dead.

“All of them were just in this crossfire,” Robledo said. “It was completely, completely random. There was no rhyme or reason to that happening. It was terrifying.”

Robledo’s husband’s cousin, Levi Espinoza, said he was still outside ducking behind a trash can when he saw the officers shoot the suspect a ways down the street.

“So I see someone walking across the street, then that’s when I, like, hear the shots,” Espinoza said. “I can’t really see all that great. But I can see enough.”

The family said they didn’t really know the suspect or his father, who they would see occasionally.

Robledo points at a bullet hole through the window of her daughter’s room, thanking God for protecting her.

“I’m grateful for our police officers,” she said. “They were here so fast and they were here till 2:15 this morning. I’m grateful for that.”