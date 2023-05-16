Lil Durk bringing ‘Sorry for the Drought Tour’ to Albuquerque

Lil Durk is coming to Albuquerque.

The Chicago-based rapper announced his “Sorry for the Drought Tour” on Tuesday and it includes a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 25.

Opening for Lil Durk will be Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama

Live Nation presale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at ticketmaster.com.

Lil Durk recently released his single, “All My Life” featuring J. Cole and will release the album, “Almost Healed,” on May 26.

The 2023 tour run comes after his successful “The 7220 Tour” which hit North America in 2022 featuring special guests Doodie Lo & Booka600.

Last year, Lil Durk owned the charts with the platinum-certified “7220,” which crashed the Billboard 200 as his first No. 1 debut on the chart and boasted “AHHH HA,” “What Happened To Virgil” (feat. Gunna), and the cross-genre smash “Broadway Girls” (feat. Morgan Wallen).

Lil Durk is not only one of the forefathers of Chicago’s drill movement that influenced a generation of rappers across the world, he’s also one of rap’s current stars.

Lil Durk earned the honor of having the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries in 2021 with 42. In addition to his own releases, Durk has experienced success through his Only The Family label venture, which catapulted the late King Von to mainstream recognition shortly before his untimely passing.

Last year, “7220” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and subsequently went No. 1 again four weeks later. Boasting features from Morgan Wallen, Gunna, and Future, the gold-certified album is Durk’s most successful to-date, with over 1 billion streams in two months.