Electric Playhouse looking to expand to Las Vegas … and you can join in

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Electric Playhouse is set to open its second location on the Las Vegas Strip inside Caesars Palace. (Courtesy of Electric Playhouse)

Since opening Electric Playhouse in 2020, Brandon Garrett is often asked how the community can support the Albuquerque-based company.

With a second location being built in on the Las Vegas Strip, Electric Playhouse started a WeFunder campaign to raise money for those interested in investing in the Las Vegas, Nevada, property.

“For years, we’ve had a lot of people in the community ask if they could support us,” said Garrett, Electric Playhouse CEO and co-founder. “With this campaign anybody can invest. We’re looking for the community get involved and help get the Vegas property off the ground.”

Brandon Garrett, Electric Playhouse CEO and co-founder

There is a minimum of $100 to get started and the more a person invests, the more perks are given.

“We weren’t able to offer this with the Albuquerque space,” Garrett said. “This is a great option for those interested in helping grow a local business.”

Garrett said those interested can find out more at wefunder.com/electric.playhouse.

The opportunity to open a second location in Las Vegas was a no-brainer because it could expand what Electric Playhouse offers for family entertainment.

The location will be at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, which gives it a place that is tourist heavy. It also gives Electric Playhouse an opportunity to create a niche for itself in the area.

The 10,000-square-foot venue will include a full kitchen and bar, and space for concerts. It will feature a variety of interactive and immersive games, fine dining and events.

Garrett said visitors to Electric Playhouse in Las Vegas will be assigned a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), which will keep track of the scores when people play games.

When Electric Playhouse opened in Albuquerque in 2020, the celebration was short-lived as the pandemic shuttered places of gathering.

Garrett and the team continued to create content and look at expansion.

“Our strategy was to look at neighboring states,” he said. “We met with Simon Malls, who really liked Electric Playhouse. There was an opening at Caesars Palace and it was an opportunity to bring games as well as immersive fine dining to the area.”

The Las Vegas property is set to open in the summer.

