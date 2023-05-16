 El Pollo Loco coming to New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

El Pollo Loco coming to New Mexico

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

When Raising Cane’s came to Albuquerque last week, the line wrapped around the block.

But the Louisiana-founded chicken chain isn’t the only national chicken franchise setting up shop in New Mexico. El Pollo Loco, which has nearly 500 locations, has signed a new territory agreement for Northern Colorado, El Paso – and New Mexico. 

Nine locations are planned for the Land of Enchantment. The first is due to open in November 2024, although no addresses have been set yet. 

The restaurant chain was first started in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico. In 1980, the first U.S. Pollo Loco location opened in Los Angeles. Its headquarters are now located in Costa Mesa, CA.

