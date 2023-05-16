Farmington shooting: Authorities identify gunman, provide details

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 5 times

Authorities identified the 18-year-old who walked down a Farmington street and shot several people and two officers — killing three women — before being killed by police Monday morning.

Farmington Police officials identified the shooter as Farmington High School student Beau Wilson during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Baric Crum said Wilson fatally shot Shirley Voita, Gwendolyn Schofield and Melody Ivie as he shot at cars and homes in the area of North Dustin Avenue. He said two of the women were in their 70s and one was in her 90s.

Several people were shot, including an officer with Farmington Police and a New Mexico State Police officer who was injured by gunfire while driving to the incident. Both have been treated and released.

Officials said it appears Wilson was shooting at random and everyone who was injured was driving through the area.

They gave no motive and said Wilson had no serious criminal history but found, through interviews, some indication he had mental health issues.

Crum said Wilson bought one of the guns he used legally in November but police believe the other two guns belonged to a relative of Wilson.

