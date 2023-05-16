 What we know about the Farmington shooting suspect - Albuquerque Journal

What we know about the Farmington shooting suspect

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 5 times

Police have identified Beau Wilson, 18, as the suspect who they say killed three people and injured six others — including two police officers — as he walked down a Farmington street Monday morning.

Here’s what we know about him so far:

  • He attended Farmington High School and was a member of the varsity wrestling team.
  • He told a friend a couple of years ago that he was hearing voices and that they “just keep getting to me.”
  • He lived on the block where the shooting took place.
  • He legally purchased one of the three firearms used in the shooting in November but police believe the other two guns belonged to a relative.
  • He was killed by responding police officers Monday.
