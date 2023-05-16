Vigils this week to honor Farmington shooting victims

Here are a few of the vigils taking place Tuesday and Wednesday to remember the victims of the deadly shooting that happened Monday morning in Farmington.
Later Monday, a vigil at Hills Church drew a crowd of more than more than a hundred people as residents gathered to mourn.
An 18-year-old shooter began shooting indiscriminately in a neighborhood, police said, killing three people who were driving by in vehicles. The victims were identified as Shirley Volta, 79; Melody Ivie, 73; and Gwendolyn Schofield, 98. Six other people, including two law enforcement officers, were wounded by gunshots.
CMA Sonshine Road Runners #291 of Farmington, NM
TIME: 6 p.m. Tuesday
LOCATION: 1801 Brookside Drive, Farmington. Meeting at the parking lot next to the pool
CONTACT INFO: 505-392-6720
Kirtland Town Park
TIME: 8 p.m. Tuesday
LOCATION: 43 Rd 6500, Kirtland
CONTACT INFO: 505-598-4160
Farmington Museum
TIME: 6 p.m. Wednesday
LOCATION: 3041 E Main St., Farmington
CONTACT INFO: 505-599-1174