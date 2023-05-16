Vigils this week to honor Farmington shooting victims

Here are a few of the vigils taking place Tuesday and Wednesday to remember the victims of the deadly shooting that happened Monday morning in Farmington.

Later Monday, a vigil at Hills Church drew a crowd of more than more than a hundred people as residents gathered to mourn.

An 18-year-old shooter began shooting indiscriminately in a neighborhood, police said, killing three people who were driving by in vehicles. The victims were identified as Shirley Volta, 79; Melody Ivie, 73; and Gwendolyn Schofield, 98. Six other people, including two law enforcement officers, were wounded by gunshots.

TIME: 6 p.m. Tuesday

LOCATION: 1801 Brookside Drive, Farmington. Meeting at the parking lot next to the pool

CONTACT INFO: 505-392-6720

TIME: 8 p.m. Tuesday

LOCATION: 43 Rd 6500, Kirtland

CONTACT INFO: 505-598-4160

TIME: 6 p.m. Wednesday

LOCATION: 3041 E Main St., Farmington

CONTACT INFO: 505-599-1174